Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services recently welcomed home its simultaneously newest and oldest vehicle, while seeking community support in fundraising.
Fairfield Fire’s returned slice of history is a 1926 chemical wagon on a 1928 Chevrolet frame. The engine was recently acquired from the restorer Larry Spangler of Hanover, according to Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs.
The restored truck is technically both the first and second fire vehicles Fairfield rolled into use, he said. Fairfield’s first vehicle was a 1926 American LaFrance chemical wagon, which was then put onto the 1928 Chevrolet frame, Jacobs said.
Chemical wagons were state of the art technology at the time.
Fairfield’s first motorized fire engine was previously on display at its centennial open house in October 2021. The chemical wagon contained extinguishing tanks and utilized fire hydrants to fight fires, according to Jacobs. Spangler Signs of Hanover accomplished the restoration and gold leafing. Six years of work brought the vehicle back to its former glory of being vibrant red fire engine.
The restored vehicle won the 1986 National Championship as well as the Grand championship in 1990 and has two plaques from the Automobile Club of America.
The department is purchasing the fully restored legacy vehicle in installments.
“It was something we figured needed to stay in Fairfield. We were so lucky to find it restored, you don’t usually get one of your original firetrucks fully restored,” Jacobs said.
A fundraising letter was sent to the people in the Fairfield community, asking for help to purchase the restored antique engine.
Fairfield Fire looks to raise $100,000 for the restored vehicle as well as for the restoration of the company’s original ambulance building to be used as an archives’ center.
The first official donation for the restoration and preservation of community history was recently accepted from Fairfield AMVETS Post Commander Richard Terry in the amount of $2,600.
Community members approached the AMVETS to help fund the ambulance building back in the mid-1970s.
“We are happy to keep it going,” Terry said.
The former ambulance building will soon be home base for preserving fire department and community archives. In exchange for use of the building to store its own artifacts, Fairfield Area Historical Society (FAHS) will capitalize on its own expertise to catalog the fire department’s relics and memorabilia.
FAHS’s new archival technology program is the same type utilized by modern museums, society President Camille Cline said.
“We are excited for the opportunity to work on Fairfield’s history,” she said.
Charles Deardorff is considered the fire company’s unofficial historian and will be the co-chairman of the project.
The society and the fire department were grateful for the opportunity to work together and look forward to a long relationship.
The fire department looks to run the antique vehicle in community parades. The engine recently escorted Fairfield Little League players during the annual Opening Day Ceremonies.
The old truck is not the only piece of history the fire company is attempting to recover. The company is asking anyone who may have pictures of the vintage truck in its heyday, or the original Steelman Street firehouse, to reach out to the department to preserve the community history.
“We are looking to fill out our history,” he said.
The restored engine will also be on display, along with other historic vehicles, at Fairfield Fire’s second annual “Early Day Cruise-In.“ All car enthusiasts are welcome along with all classic and show cars, to the showcase at the Fairfield Fire Hall parking lot on June 26.
A 1966 Top Fuel Nitro Dragster will also be fired up at noon that day. The rain date for the showcase will be July 2.
More information about Fairfield Fire and EMS can be found at fairfieldfire-ems.com.
More information about the Fairfield Area Historical Society can be found at fairfieldpahistoricalsociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.