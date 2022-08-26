An Abbottstown-area motorcyclist died Friday morning after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Abbottstown Pike (Pa. Route 194), Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow said.
Brian Duncan, 43, was allegedly “traveling at a speed not reasonable for roadway conditions and failed to maintain his lane of travel,” according to a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The truck driver, Steven Attig, 64, of Mechanicsburg, was unhurt, according to a PSP news release.
The 7:33 a.m. crash occurred between Deer Trail Drive and Green Springs Road in Berwick Township, according to PSP.
Traffic was halted in both directions until about noon, Dutrow said.
Dutrow said he declared Duncan dead at the crash scene due to “multiple blunt force trauma” and no autopsy was planned. Duncan was wearing a helmet, Dutrow said.
Duncan, driving a 2003 Honda Repsol, allegedly “crossed the double yellow line and entered the northbound lane,” where the motorcycle “impacted the front” of 2020 Freightliner, according to PSP.
The motorcycle “was dragged under” the tractor-trailer until it “struck the left embankment, jack-knifing,” according to the release.
The truck received “moderate” front-end damage, Dutrow said. Towing operators removed both vehicles from the scene, according to PSP.
