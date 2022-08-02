A potential self-storage facility and an existing recreational vehicle business received boosts Tuesday from the Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors.
Without dissent, the supervisors approved a zoning change for the rear portion of Stanley and Candice Clark’s property at 1170 Fairfield Road.
The change from medium-high density residential to mixed-use zoning would allow a potential purchaser to develop a self-storage business on the rear two-thirds of the site, said the Clarks’ engineer, Terry Sheldon. The supervisors would also have to grant a conditional use for the business, he said.
The potential buyer is Brian Redding of LTP Rentals, Sheldon said.
It appears the rear portion’s zoning was changed from mixed-use due to an “oversight” in the township’s update of the zoning ordinance in 2003, he said. The update did not change the mixed-use zoning of the front portion along Fairfield Road, Sheldon said.
The decision followed a public hearing during which no members of the public spoke.
Also Tuesday during a regular meeting, the supervisors were unanimous in approving a land development plan for two building additions at Liberty RV of Gettysburg at 40 Knight Road.
The “very small additions” are to be constructed in areas that are already paved, township engineer Tim Knoebel said
Signal upgrade set
In other business, the supervisors learned the township received a $105,520 grant to upgrade traffic signals at Herrs Ridge Road and U.S. Route 30.
The money from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Green Light Go program, budgeted for 2023, will fund numerous improvements, township Superintendent of Roads Chris Walter said.
Plans include replacement of current lights with LED units, improved traffic sensors, timing adjustments, and more, he said.
Pond savings planned
The supervisors also approved money-saving changes in plans for reconstruction of ponds in cooperation with homeowners associations of the Longview and Twin Lakes West developments.
Plans include stormwater management upgrades to comply with federal with federal Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems mandates. Dropping one small pond, obtaining sand from a different source, and doing some work in-house will save about $49,600, Knoebel said.
The supervisors awarded the contract to the C.E. Williams of Gettysburg, which bid $236,760, with the understanding that the price reduction will occur through the change-order process. Funding is to come from a $123,2000 grant from the Adams County Soil Conservation District and federal stimulus dollars, officials said.
In a different infrastructure matter, required improvements in the first phase of the Cambridge Crossing development remained incomplete, township attorney Sam Wiser said. If work is not finished by mid-August, he said the township has the option of having the work done and paying for it with bond money set aside by the development, he said.
Trail proposed
The supervisors agreed to seek more information about a proposed trail from the north edge of Gettysburg to the Adams County Historical Society under construction in the township.
Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. sent a letter asking whether the township would consider supporting a trail on the west side of Biglerville Road, which would necessitate a crosswalk to the new building on the east side, Borough Manager Ben Thomas said.
Questions include liability for and maintenance of the crosswalk, he said.
Firm engaged
Also Tuesday, the supervisors were unanimous in engaging Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance (PMCA) to assist the township with zoning, building code, and code enforcement services.
Work related to permits is to be covered by permit fees, and PMCA will charge the township $65 per hour for other duties, officials said.
Hiring the firm moves the township into “uncharted territory” and is part of transition efforts connected to the upcoming retirement of longtime township Secretary Carol Merryman, Wiser said.
Volunteers sought
Volunteers are being sought to fill a current opening on the township planning commission as well as additional openings expected in coming months.
Longtime commission member Barry Stone has left the commission due to illness, Wiser said.
Anyone interested can submit a citizen interest form, which can be found under Permits and Forms on the township’s website, www.adamscounty.us/Munic/CumberlandTwp.
