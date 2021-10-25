The Adams County Department of Planning and Development is hoping everyone who has not filled out a transportation survey does so soon.
The department is in the first phases of updating its long-range transportation plan, dubbed ONWARD2050. The department launched a survey to gauge the public’s priorities on a variety of potential projects, including repairing infrastructure, expanding transportation systems and adding public transportation.
