Pizza Leone
Buy Now

Pizza Leone Owner Giuseppe “Joe” Monteleone stands with his family beside a stuffed lion at the restaurant, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in September. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

While a female competitive eater uses the tagline to “eat like a girl,” Molly Schuyler devoured a triple-stacked pizza like a lion during a challenge at Pizza Leone in Liberty Township.

It was fitting since the establishment, celebrating its 10-year anniversary in September, has a lion theme, ranging from its menu to the prominent glass-encased stuffed lion that made an appearance in Schuyler’s YouTube video showcasing her experience.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.