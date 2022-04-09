Liberty Township supervisors learned at their Tuesday meeting an out-of-town alleged litterbug potentially faces “Hefty” fines as garbage was discovered dumped along the Middle Creek and Bullfrog roads area.
More than just a candy wrapper, two couches were recently discovered illegally dumped, along with a mattress and a portable toilet, according to board Chairman Walter “Mickey” Barlow.
“Please don’t be dumping along our township roads. What’s really unfortunate about this is this was a non-resident,” he said.
Barlow hauled the items off to the dump and the cost to the township came to about $259 which included labor cost, dump site fee, and township vehicle use, he said.
Residents witnessed the dumping and assisted police by providing license plate and contact information.
Upon a visit from police, the person is alleged to have confessed to dumping the debris and a hearing will be scheduled with the magistrate, Police Chief Sherri Hansen said.
Dumping is a summary non-traffic citation and has a sliding fine between approximately $50 and $300, along with costs paid by the township to clean up the waste and haul it to the dump, she said.
The supervisors were disappointed someone from out of town would unload garbage in their community, noting for an individual to take garbage to the dump would have cost considerably less than the fine and associated costs.
“If he would just take it to the dump, it was $13.25,” Barlow said.
In other business, road repair moved forward as the supervisors Tuesday approved advertising for bids for road work projects.
Superpave asphalt will be applied on McGlaughlin Road, around Water Street and Bullfrog Road, Barlow said.
The funding will come from the state liquid fuels fund.
It was also noted, the winter equipment had been removed from the the township’s road department truck since winter weather likely won’t return soon.
The township’s Ford F-550 truck has only been partially undressed, with the salt spreader box still attached, which will be completed after Easter, Barlow said.
The mowing tractor is now being prepared for the warmer seasons of the year.
The township’s planning commission will meet April 19 at 7:30 p.m.
The supervisors will next meet May 3 at 6 p.m.
