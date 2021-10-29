A trucker was charged with homicide by vehicle in connection with a crash eight months ago in Hanover, according to borough Police Chief Chad Martin.
Brian Mawyer, 28, of Orange, Va., was released on $75,000 unsecured bail, according to Martin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 58F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: October 29, 2021 @ 1:35 am
A trucker was charged with homicide by vehicle in connection with a crash eight months ago in Hanover, according to borough Police Chief Chad Martin.
Brian Mawyer, 28, of Orange, Va., was released on $75,000 unsecured bail, according to Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.