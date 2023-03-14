An SUV came to rest on its side after being struck by a dump truck Monday at East Berlin Road (Pa. Route 234) and Peepytown Road, according to Reading Township Police Officer in Charge William Ceravola.
Both drivers declined emergency medical treatment after the 1:05 p.m. crash, he said.
The crash looked “horrific,” but “luckily, everybody was wearing their seatbelt,” Northeast Adams Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief Cory Lease said.
The driver of the 2015 Nissan Murano was charged with a stop-sign violation, Ceravola said.
The Nissan “was hit on the driver’s side by a Peterbilt dump truck loaded with stones. The Nissan was pushed up the embankment then came to rest on the driver’s side. The dump truck hit the embankment and came to a stop,” he said.
The Nissan’s driver was a 52-year-old woman while the dump truck driver was a 71-year-old man, Ceravola said.
Both drivers were out of their vehicles when firefighters arrived, Lease said.
The road was closed while debris was cleaned up and the Nissan was towed, he said.
