For over 20 years, a resident of Gettysburg has been delivering meals to senior citizens.

Dick Belenski, 82, has been volunteering with the Meals on Wheels program since 2001. He made his final Meals for Wheels food last Thursday, making 25 stops and delivering pizza burgers, cheesy potatoes, French-style green beans, pineapple and mandarin oranges.

