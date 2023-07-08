For over 20 years, a resident of Gettysburg has been delivering meals to senior citizens.
Dick Belenski, 82, has been volunteering with the Meals on Wheels program since 2001. He made his final Meals for Wheels food last Thursday, making 25 stops and delivering pizza burgers, cheesy potatoes, French-style green beans, pineapple and mandarin oranges.
The inspiration to become a volunteer came when he and his wife were on the receiving end of the Meals on Wheels program, and he wanted to pay it forward, Belenski said.
“My wife had passed, she had cancer,” he said. “She had meals delivered while she was sick, and then later that year, I was working in the yard and broke my ankle. I was homebound, and for a period of time I received meals, too.”
Linda Thompson, community services director for Adams County Office for Aging, said Belenski handled the largest Meals on Wheels routes.
“You figure 52 weeks, with 20 meals a week, for 20 years, that’s a lot of meals,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of regular, faithful volunteers that have done this, not many who have done it as long as he has. He will be missed for sure.”
Delivering meals gave Belenski a chance to get to know his neighbors better, and genuinely care for the meal recipients who were in a bad way.
“Some of the conditions that folks are living in, that was even more surprising,” Belenski said. “We did our best to take care of them, and supply the meals.”
Volunteers would check in to not only make sure the client was fed, but to make sure they were healthy and not in need of additional care
“Our contacts with the different clients was important, because some days we were the only folks that these people saw, outside of the mailman,” he said.
Life for the elderly can be lonely, and for some clients, the volunteers are the closest friends they have, Belenski said.
“At times on the route it became difficult,” he said. “When you would stop or deliver the meal, folks would often stop and say ‘Why can’t you stay awhile?’ We would love to do that, but we had at times 15 other meals to deliver.”
Belenski feels being a volunteer for Meals on Wheels has been rewarding, and he experienced mixed emotions carrying out his final route.
“I’ve done it for so long, it’s almost a part of you,” Belenski said. “The thing I’ll take from this is that I’ll miss the folks I’ve worked with all these years. I’ve enjoyed it and I’m glad I had the opportunity to do it.”
Being a Meals on Wheels volunteer is rewarding for all involved, Belenski said.
“I think it’s important to volunteer and help out,” he said. “You get so much more than you would expect out of it.”
