The Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors may soon name Matthew Trostel as chief of the township police department.
Trostel, an 18-year veteran of the department, holds the rank of sergeant and has served as acting chief since February, when former Chief Don Boehs retired.
During a regular meeting Tuesday, a consultant recommended the supervisors make arrangements to promote Trostel.
The township should “not go outside” to fill the permanent position, said Ron Camacho, who operates a police consulting firm and is the police chief in Chambersburg.
Camacho, whose firm the supervisors hired in February, said he was asked to evaluate the department’s operations and culture and whether Trostel might be a good fit for the chief position.
The consultant said he interviewed every officer, and all expressed trust in the acting chief, which is “rare.”
Camacho said he also spent five hours speaking with Trostel to “try to get into his head,” and conferred as well with all board members, some township staff members, and a few retired officers.
Camacho said he reviewed training, practices, previous studies, and the township building.
Some changes are needed, but “I personally believe you guys are on the right path,” said Camacho.
His recommendations included a meeting every two weeks to facilitate communication between the chief and supervisors, development of an evaluation process for the chief, development of a means for “unresolved” issues to be brought to the board to avoid reliance on indirect information, keeping 11 officers on the roster, and potentially adding an officer and a full- or part-time administrative assistant for the department. The chief’s time would be better spent on duties other than desk work, Camacho said.
Camacho also said officers need a wider range of training and called for efforts to “build up young leaders.”
The department needs to increase interaction between the public and officers, Camacho said. He called for a more robust social media presence as a means of disseminating information to and receiving input from the public.
Camacho said he has 27 years’ experience in police work and has mentored some 15 chiefs or others in top leadership positions. He said he is focused on “building cohesive teams” and “detoxifying” working environments.
Camacho’s full report will be posted on the township’s website, www.adamscounty.us/Munic/CumberlandTwp, Supervisor Chair Steve Toddes said.
“I know that this board and many members of the public care deeply about our police department, and for that reason, the board feels that it is important to share some information with the public that was considered by the board in decisions relating to the police department over the last year,” Toddes read from a statement during the meeting.
The supervisors scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. on June 9 and may vote then on whether or not to hire Trostel, Toddes said Wednesday.
The township planning commission will be using the township building that night, so the Destination Gettysburg tourism promotion agency offered its facility, Toddes said. Destination Gettysburg is at 1560 Fairfield Road, behind the Gettysburg Times building.
The supervisors also scheduled a non-public executive session May 31 to discuss personnel matters, as permitted by the state’s open meetings law.
When the supervisors hired Camacho, they set the firm’s fee as not to exceed $5,700.
