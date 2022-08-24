A donated horse, among the first in the Hoffman Homes for Youth (HHY) equine-assisted therapy program, leaves a lasting legacy after providing more than two decades of service to youth in need.
Known as Copper, the 35-year-old American Quarter Horse passed away this summer due to declining health in his old age, according to Jennifer Sepic, supervisor of creative therapies and animal-assisted therapy coordinator at HHY.
“Some horses have kind eyes and a welcoming feel to them, and Copper was the epitome of that,” Sepic said.
HHY, located at 815 Orphanage Road in Littlestown, is a psychiatric residential treatment facility for youth and young adults with mental health diagnoses and behavioral issues.
Through his calming and gentle nature, Copper provided comfort to children in their time of need, according to Sepic.
“Without him, we may not have had such success in this program,” Sepic said.
The goal of equine- and animal-assisted therapies is to promote trusting bonds and heathy attachments, Sepic said, noting children often have a natural connection to animals. In spending time with animals, Sepic said children start to relax and let down their guard.
“Horses have a really great way of understanding emotion,” said Samantha Riggs, equine-assisted therapy coordinator at HHY. “These kids come in here and are terrified of them. The horses are great at understanding and recognizing that. They allow that kid to become more comfortable with them. It’s an incredible experience to watch.”
HHY also offers animal-assisted therapy with a cat, dog, rabbit, guinea pig, ferret, hamster, and leopard gecko, according to Sepic. In equine-assisted therapy, HHY has three riding horses and a miniature horse that serves as a great stepping-stone for children who are timid around the larger horses, said Sepic.
As the longest resident animal at HHY, there were upwards of 2,500 youth and young adults who had the opportunity to work alongside Copper, said Sepic.
“He was the best babysitter for these kids,” Sepic said. “He knew how to take care of them.”
One boy who didn’t have an interest in horses “really fell in love with Copper,” Riggs said.
The boy was looking for something to do outside of being in the residences at the time, according to Riggs.
“From the moment he started to let Copper in, he had an immediate connection with him,” Riggs said.
The boy noticed when Copper’s health started to decline, especially on walks.
“He really formed that connection and is missing that, but it has been a healthy experience for him to be able to go through that loss and process those emotions in a healthy way,” Riggs said.
Copper, who spent 22 years at HHY, was there almost the same amount of time as the chief executive officer, Rebecca Van der Groef, who served 23 years.
“Copper was such a blessing to our program since the inception of our equine-assisted therapy program,” Van der Groef said. “The youth/young adults that were enrolled in that program over the years developed a strong bond with him and often said he was their favorite horse.”
Van der Groef said Copper’s nature provided comfort and safety to those around him, which “helped many achieve their personal goals related to relationships and trust.”
“It truly was heartbreaking to have to say goodbye,” Van der Groef said. “We are so thankful to his donor for giving us the chance to know and love him.”
Copper’s donor, Michelle Lentvorsky, got to see him before he passed away, said Sepic. The number of children he was able to interact with contributed to his longevity, along with the “wonderful care” he received, Sepic believes.
HHY plans to memorialize Copper by planting a tree this fall in honor of him, Sepic said.
Copper was cremated and brought back to HHY, where his legacy lives on.
For more information about HHY, call Kayla Knott, director of development at 717-359-7148, ext. 4500 or visit hoffmanhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.