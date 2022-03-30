Fairfield Area School District (FASD) School Board welcomed new business manager and recording secretary Tim Stanton Monday.
Stanton’s duties begin at next month’s meeting and previous business manager Thomas Weaver will create a report to ease transition.
Stanton’s experience includes former vice president of finance and administration at Wilson College and is currently the director of finance with the Lincoln Intermediate Unit that works with 25 school districts in the area.
Stanton was drawn to the position to work in a smaller school district where it is possible to really see the benefit to the students.
“Everyone who is in education is in it for the students,” he said.
As it is a busy time with the fiscal year winding down and a new budget being prepared, Stanton is excited to have his work cut out for him and is ready to jump into work.
In other business, $2,500 in donations was accepted from Fairfield Youth Basketball in gratitude for use of the middle school and high school gyms every Saturday for clinic use, according to representative Tracy Winkler.
“We are happy to be involved in the community,” she said.
It was also noted, the board accepted the resignation of Richard Phillip, board member and Pennsylvania School Board Association (PSBA) legislative chairperson, effective March 21.
Phillip’s term was initially set to expire in 2023. Phillip was absent from the meeting Monday.
The board did not have any comment regarding the resignation and Phillip was unable to be reached for comment.
Board member applications are available at the administration office and on the school district website at fairfieldpaschools.org. The board encouraged anyone interested to apply.
The deadline for application submission is April 8.
The board also accepted:
· The retirement of elementary school teacher Sharon Tuckey, effective Aug. 18.
· The resignation of elementary school secretary Courtney Picarelli.
· The employment of Annette Holland as a full-time second-shift custodian.
The board will next meet April 11 at 7 p.m.
