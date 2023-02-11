Christmas tree finally comes down
Buy Now

Sean Meisenbacher, left, and Bradley Labure, from the Gettysburg Public Works Department, take down the Christmas tree in Lincoln Square Wednesday. The tree stayed up longer than usual because of the filming of the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas.” (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

After an action-packed couple of weeks of glitz and glamour and Christmas decorations continuing to light the community, the cameras, crew and cast of “A Gettysburg Christmas” have moved on to other adventures.

Bo Brinkman, the man behind the movie, director and scriptwriter, said creating a movie in Gettysburg and Adams County was nothing short of phenomenal.

D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.