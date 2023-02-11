After an action-packed couple of weeks of glitz and glamour and Christmas decorations continuing to light the community, the cameras, crew and cast of “A Gettysburg Christmas” have moved on to other adventures.
Bo Brinkman, the man behind the movie, director and scriptwriter, said creating a movie in Gettysburg and Adams County was nothing short of phenomenal.
The people and businesses stepped up in myriad ways to make the movie possible, he said.
“It was a true blessing,” said Brinkman.
Kris Webb, Brinkman’s right hand and partner, said this was her first experience on a movie set, and people’s generosity was astounding.
“These were gifts from the heart,” Webb said of the help provided by the community.
From providing between-meal food for the cast and crew members, to using the home of Ann and Mike Showers for a couple weeks, to businesses closing to the public to accommodate filming without recompense, it was “unbelievable,” Webb said.
Everyone worked long hours between meals and needed something to keep them going. Frequently filming outdoors during the then-frigid weather required more sustenance than typical snacks; warm stick-to-the-ribs food was needed rather than candy bars and light fare.
“We needed food for between meals for 40 people,” said Brinkman.
A text here, a call there, and the community turned out with slow cookers of “chili, spaghetti, pulled pork, brisket,” and numerous other dishes each day over the course of the couple weeks of filming, keeping the movie folks’ bellies full and warm.
“They all (crew and cast) said they were never before so well taken care of,” Webb said. “It was gifts of the heart, not just warm bellies. We felt the community of love.”
The members of the cast and crew were drawn to the community, too. The went out shopping, dining, mingling amongst the local people.
“They generated revenue. Everyone was shopping, going to restaurants, buying things,” Brinkman said.
Many people gave of themselves to make the movie happen, Webb said.
The Lark closed its doors to customers for two days to allow filming in the store, said Brinkman. The Farnsworth, which was closed at the time, opened its doors to accommodate filming, he said.
“They sacrificed today for a blessing tomorrow,” said Webb.
Mike and Ann Showers moved out of their home for two weeks, Brinkman said, noting he didn’t think the couple “realized how big the footprint” of a movie set is when they opened their home to “A Gettysburg Christmas.”
“They were wonderful,” he said.
The Showers’ farmhouse was an integral part of the film, he said.
“We could not have made that movie without that farmhouse,” said Brinkman, noting with the film’s small budget, “we could not have afforded to rent the house for two weeks. But, we did leave behind a couple rugs they liked.”
The last scenes were shot at the farmhouse.
But, even after the cameras stopping filming and were packed up, the work wasn’t finished, said Brinkman.
“We worked three or four days cleaning up there,” Brinkman said.
Now it’s time to actually put the film together, connecting the various scenes into a coherent story.
“I’ll head out to Texas, then LA to edit the film,” he said.
This involves “editing, sound editing, mixing, music, color,” said Brinkman.
“We hope to have it done by September,” he said.
If all goes well, the premiere will be around the beginning of December at the Majestic Theater, said Brinkman.
“It will be a huge premiere. We want everybody who was a part of it to see it first. We had about 400 extras,” he said. “I can’t thank Gettysburg enough. This is Gettysburg’s Christmas card to the nation.”
