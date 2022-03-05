Liberty Township Board of Supervisors discussed plans Tuesday for a monastery project which is partially in their municipality.
The construction project is for Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, located on Water Street, according to board Chairman Walter “Mickey” Barlow.
The monastery is being built around a traditional courtyard with the church standing at its center. Outdoor cloisters connect different sections of the monastery, and on the perimeter are fields and pastures.
The project has been in development for numerous years as the Carmelites work to create a monastery to last the ages, laid out stone by stone.
Liberty Township became aware of the project when Adams County Office of Planning and Development recently copied them on the plan review report. Since being made aware part of the project will lie in Liberty, officials have been working with Hamiltonban Township to determine whether the new buildings planned at the site will impact anything in Liberty Township.
Although a majority of the construction will take place in Hamiltonban, the township looks to be involved with the process as half of the land sits in Liberty, Barlow said.
Liberty has an open joint plan with the monastery for the project’s construction as well as a security bond.
The project is estimated to take more than a decade and annual reports are expected for both municipalities regarding the construction progress.
Information from the monastery’s engineer will be passed on to the Liberty Planning Commission for any supervisor recommendations.
The township hopes to have more information in time to discuss it at the March 15 planning commission meeting.
More information about Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph can be found at https://www.fairfieldcarmelites.org/.
In other business, Liberty Police Department is in the process of applying for a federal grant for a new police cruiser, according to Chief Sherri Hansen.
Number crunching is currently under way, and the application is expected to be submitted before the end of the month, she said.
As Liberty provides police protection to Highland and Freedom townships as well, letters of support will be requested from those supervisors, Hansen said.
“Hopefully, that will give us a little bit of an edge there,” she said. “Anytime you can get collaboration between several different municipalities or entities it raises the stock of your current application a little bit.”
Liberty Board of Supervisors will next meet April 5.
