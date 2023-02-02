Some six years since opening, Escape Gettysburg will see a change in ownership.
The ownership at Escape Gettysburg, 59 N. Fifth St., started transitioning Wednesday from the Oleszczuk family to the Goggin family.
Rick Oleszczuk and his wife, Erin, and their children, Noah, Ella, and Eva, started Escape Gettysburg in 2017 after experiencing an escape room while vactioning in Tennessee.
“We thought there were not a lot of things different from the battlefield and ghost tours to do. We thought it’d be a unique business that would serve the community and something my family could do together,” Oleszczuk said. “It was great. It was an amazing business.”
Oleszczuk said they are going to miss the people, including both residents and visitors who traveled to the area, the most.
“The whole reason for an escape room is to provide an experience,” Oleszczuk said.
At Escape Gettysburg, guests are locked in a themed room full of clues and puzzles and have one hour to figure out how to get out.
The business was operating well after opening, Oleszczuk said. Escape Gettysburg has three themed rooms — Gettysburg Address Heist, Wizard Chamber, and the Mad Hatter.
In the Gettysburg Address Heist, individuals must steal a copy of the Gettysburg Address from a museum before a guard returns, according to the business’s website.
The Wizard Chamber entails learning the head wizard’s secrets to escape his chamber before he comes back.
In the Mad Hatter’s parlor, a takeoff from “Alice in Wonderland,” guests must escape before the Queen of Hearts arrives to chop off their heads, according to the website.
Despite enjoying their business, circumstances arose causing the family to make some changes.
Oleszczuk’s daughter Ella was in “a major car accident” in 2020, when she was diagnosed with a “primary immune disorder” in addition to sustaining severe injuries from the collision.
While in the trauma center, Oleszczuk said doctors discovered her lymph nodes and spleen were enlarged. At the time, Ella had multiple surgeries, including a cranial reconstruction, according to Oleszczuk.
Now, Ella is in the hospital for a stem cell replacement, Oleszczuk said, noting that she has been in the hospital for over 30 days as part of the process.
“We were trying to balance everything,” Oleszczuk said. “We weren’t giving it the attention it needs.”
Ella was 13 years old when they started the business and served as a game master.
The family made the decision to have the Goggin family take over Escape Gettysburg, according to Oleszczuk.
Philip Goggin is the owner of Outer Edge Escape Rooms & Axe Throwing in Farmington, Mo., and Escape Room Ashburn in Ashburn, Va., according to his LinkedIn page.
Oleszczuk said the Goggin family has an in-depth knowledge of the escape room industry, and they create custom props for their themed rooms.
“For me and my family, I want to emphasize the appreciation we have for the community. We really believe in this business and this family taking over. We would love to have the community to continue to support the business,” Oleszczuk said.
Oleszczuk said many people have “always been super supportive of the business,” and it showed in how they received “multiple offers to take over.”
“We were selective with it, and that’s why we chose the family we did,” Oleszczuk said. “We will absolutely be 100 percent supporting their endeavor. We want to see it succeed. We want to see it grow.”
