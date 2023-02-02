Escape Room
In the photo from when the escape room business opened, showing off props for an Alice in Wonderland-themed escape room are the Oleszczuk family: from left, Rick, Noah, Eva, Erin, and Ella. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times File Photo)

Some six years since opening, Escape Gettysburg will see a change in ownership.

The ownership at Escape Gettysburg, 59 N. Fifth St., started transitioning Wednesday from the Oleszczuk family to the Goggin family.

