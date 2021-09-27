IN MEMORY — Phyllis Mummert, clad in the yellow softball jersey of her brother, Gettysburg firefighter Eugene Richardson, receives a red rose Sunday during the Adams County Volunteer Emergency Services Association’s annual memorial service at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens near Gettsyburg.
WREATH — Sara Small, left, and Dave Martin place a wreath Sunday during the Adams County Volunteer Emergency Volunteer Services Association’s annual commemoration of local first responders at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens near Gettysburg.
Approximately 100 people gathered Sunday for an annual service commemorating local emergency responders.
The Adams County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (ACVESA) hosted the event at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Over the entrance off Chambersburg Road west of Gettysburg, a huge U.S. flag fluttered between tower trucks from the Gettysburg Fire Department and Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services.
