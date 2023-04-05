Known for wearing many hats, two local men were recently recognized for their efforts to preserve and protect the community in different ways.
Timothy H. Smith was named the official county historian, while Det. Eric B. Beyer of the Adams County District Attorney’s office was honored with the law enforcement award by the Optimist Club of Gettysburg.
Official County Historian
Adams County commissioners proclaimed Smith the official county historian at their March 22 meeting.
Whether it’s snakes in Devil’s Den or a meteorite in Mount Pleasant Township, Smith has “complete knowledge of all those things” that occurred here, Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
“There is probably no one who parallels his knowledge of Adams County’s history,” said Phiel.
Smith has served in many roles at the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS), including volunteer, research assistant, collections manager, historian, and director of education, according to Phiel.
“Tim’s lifetime commitment to the study of Adams County history, which began under the teaching of the late Dr. Charles H. Gladfelter, former official county historian, has made him the expert on Adams County history,” Phiel said. “Besides being a licensed battlefield guide, he continues to serve the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) while researching, writing, and developing exhibits for the new ACHS museum, Beyond the Battle.”
Andrew Dalton, ACHS executive director, thanked commissioners for recognizing Smith.
“Our new museum could not have happened without his knowledge and expertise,” Dalton said, noting he can’t wait to soon share the museum with the public.
Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum in the ACHS at 625 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, opens April 15, sharing the “story of ordinary eyewitnesses and their extraordinary experiences before, during, and after the Civil War,” according to the organization’s website.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin showed appreciation for Smith’s efforts and “all those long hours” he spent in the museum.
“Your distinction comes at a unique time, at the completion of the museum,” Martin said.
Smith was surprised by the recognition.
“I am stunned a bit and honored,” Smith said.
Law Enforcement Award
The Optimist Club of Gettysburg presented the law enforcement award to Beyer at the commissioners’ meeting. Beyer was recognized for his “distinguished and dedicated service advancing the respect for law objective of Optimist International.”
Beyer also serves as the Adams County Drug Task Force coordinator, overseeing all investigations, manpower, equipment, and training efforts, county officials said.
He is also a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In that role, Beyer investigates hundreds of allegations of child abuse that is focused on “child sexual assaults, child pornography, grooming, and trafficking of child victims,” according to officials.
Beyer also conducts forensic downloads for digital evidence through coordinated efforts by state and local agencies in Adams County.
Completing the training several years ago through the Department of Justice, Beyer has been “an integral part of too many investigations to count while analyzing cellphones, tablets, computers, and other forms of digital evidence to identify perpetrators and victims of crime, as well as to provide corroboration and further evidence in investigations,” officials said.
Beyer thanked many people, including his wife, Abbie, and Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
“I want to thank my wife. When I am up getting calls in the middle of the night, she is up making me coffee before I go,” Beyer said.
More and more has been added to Beyer’s plate and he has never said “no,” said Sinnett. He continues to take on more and obtained his college degree “even with the extra workload,” Sinnett said.
“I could not think of anyone more deserving,” Sinnett said.
