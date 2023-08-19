The contract renewal for the girls’ tennis head coach is on the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board’s Monday meeting agenda.

Earlier this month, the school board ended in a deadlock 3-3 vote on a motion to not renew the district’s contract with the high school head tennis coach.

