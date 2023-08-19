The contract renewal for the girls’ tennis head coach is on the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board’s Monday meeting agenda.
Earlier this month, the school board ended in a deadlock 3-3 vote on a motion to not renew the district’s contract with the high school head tennis coach.
School board members could not provide further details due to the vote involving “a personnel matter.”
On Monday’s agenda, the high school girls’ tennis head coach is among other human resources recommendations in routine approvals, specifically under employment of fall coaching contracts. The agenda notes the coach as David Yates with a salary of $2,682.
“The position will be on the board agenda for approval,” according to GASD officials.
On the district website, the girls’ tennis coach is listed as Sasha Yates. Yates said she identifies as a transwoman. Yates said she is “anxious” for everything “to come to a conclusion.”
“Right now, everyone is in limbo,” Sasha said. “The team doesn’t have a coach right now. I want this to be over so that myself and the team, separately or together, can move past it.”
During the Aug. 7 meeting, school board members only identified the coach by the title, not by name. That meeting agenda included an attachment for human resources recommendations, but it did not list the names of the 2023-24 fall athletic coaches.
District officials confirmed the assistant girls’ tennis coach Jeffrey Houser “resigned due to personal reasons.”
If Yates’ contract is renewed by the school board on Monday, district officials said she can resume her responsibilities as head coach of the girls’ tennis team.
Currently, the tennis team has been coached by “a mixture” of athletic staff and high school administrators, according to district officials.
If board members vote not to renew Yates’ contract, “the district will work to provide coverage for our student-athletes who participate in fall tennis,” according to officials.
After separating the motion from the rest of human resources recommendations at the Aug. 7 meeting, the board ended in a 3-3 tie vote with board Vice President Michael Dickerson abstaining. School board members Ryan Morris and AmyBeth Hodges were absent from the meeting.
Board Solicitor Leigh Dalton said the motion did not pass and would go to another vote at the school board meeting on Monday.
District officials said Yates has been employed as the girls’ tennis coach for fall seasons in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and as the boys’ tennis coach for spring seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
The GASD Board will meet in the district administration building, 900 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, at 7 p.m. Monday.
