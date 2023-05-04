Local students were recognized Wednesday for creating their own paths to success at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Senior Self-Improvement Award Breakfast.

Seniors demonstrating the most self-improvement were recognized as top performers and received $500 cash awards, according to Edith Cimino, operations manager at The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County. A cash award also went to four runner-up winners in each high school, Cimino said.

