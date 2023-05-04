Local students were recognized Wednesday for creating their own paths to success at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Senior Self-Improvement Award Breakfast.
Seniors demonstrating the most self-improvement were recognized as top performers and received $500 cash awards, according to Edith Cimino, operations manager at The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County. A cash award also went to four runner-up winners in each high school, Cimino said.
In 2003, a group of school administrators started the program, which is now run by the Adams County Economic Education Foundation, Cimino said. A volunteer committee made up of eight residents reviewed the applications.
Key areas of self-improvement include grades, attendance, attitude, behavior, effort, and service to others, said Cimino.
Top performers receiving $500 cash awards were Landon M. Harris of Bermudian Springs High School, Daegan Rodriguez of Biglerville High School, Mea Mohr of Fairfield Area High School, Hannah Jacoby of Gettysburg Area High School, Ryan J. Green of Littlestown Area High School, and John K. Zavala of New Oxford High School.
Runner-up winners receiving $150 awards were: Bermudian Springs High School, Meadow R. Gaines and Kaitlynn B. Stokes; Biglerville High School, Alessia N. Carella, Carina N. Heller, and Owen M. Steinour; Fairfield Area High School, Sydney E. Crum, Quinn DeHart, and Waylon O. Markham; Littlestown Area High School, Noel I. Charlebois, Savannah L. Lawson, Samantha Speakman, and Kierstin M. Zimmerman; and New Oxford High School, Ciarra B. Leake, Donte N. Messner, Azmar R. Shatley, and Jeremy L. Strock.
Stokes, Charlebois, and Shatley were also recognized with Resiliency Awards of $250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.