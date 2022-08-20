Since 1938, when he witnessed President Franklin Roosevelt’s dedication of the Eternal Light Peace Memorial, an Ohio man has returned to the site countless times and instilled a love of history in his family.
Delmer “Bud” Richards, 93, returned to the memorial last week with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Richards said he has returned more than once nearly every year throughout his adult life and has found something new and meaningful every time. Only his military service in Europe during the Korean War era kept him away from Gettysburg.
He and his wife Barbara, who passed away in 2012, even honeymooned here in 1952. She loved this place, too.
“All I had to do was mention the word ‘Gettysburg,’ and she was packing,” he said.
They returned as many as three times per week, he said. Sometimes they got up early and drive about five hours from the Youngstown area to Gettysburg, just to attend church here, walk the battlefield yet again, and then drive home and go to work the next morning.
It all started during that 1938 commemoration, when Richards and his parents, Delmer and Golda Richards, stood scant yards away as FDR presided over the monument’s unveiling. At the age of 10 or so, Richards said he probably didn’t fully understand what he was witnessing, but “that stuff kept growing on me in my little brain.”
Perhaps Bud’s mind was primed by the fact that his great-grandfather fought in the Civil War, as did Barbara’s great-grandfather. Richards remembers meeting a long-bearded Civil War veteran, one of some 1,800 who attended the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg in 1938.
“Dad made history come alive for us, especially the Civil War. He described some of the soldiers to us in a way that made us feel like we knew them personally,” said Bud’s son Michael Richards, who was among the four-generation group who visited recently.
Much has changed since FDR dedicated the Peace Light memorial. For example, Bud said, a motel once stood nearby along Mummasburg Road.
Cannons, though, have remained a fixture at the site. Bud remembers lifting one of his sons up onto one of the historical guns at the site.
His great-grandsons also got a kick out of the historic artillery pieces during their first-ever visit earlier this month.
It was “fun” to “see the cannons,” said Maddox Richards, 8.
Cason Richards, 10, about the same age as Bud on his first visit, wished he could see the cannons fire.
Plenty of cannons blazed in the 1993 movie “Gettysburg,” which Bud and Barbara saw in the Majestic Theater here. Bud viewed the film again with family members in preparation for the recent visit.
But history stands beyond Hollywood hype.
“If you’re coming here for excitement, don’t come. But if you’re coming here for history, come and learn what actually happened,” Bud said.
That lesson has not been lost on Trenten Richards, 17.
“Listening to his stories has really influenced me to learn,” he said of his great-grandfather.
The memorial is important to Bud, but he said meaning abounds across Gettysburg’s hallowed ground. He recounted a solo walk he once took across the field where Pickett’s Charge occurred, and the “really special feeling” he experienced there. Such moments are what keeps him coming back, he said.
Bud’s sharing of historical awareness has been “great” for the whole family, said his son, Dan Richards.
“Everybody gets excited. We get together and come down here,” said Dan, who has visited Gettysburg about a dozen times. “I doubt anybody would have as much interest in it if it weren’t something we all do together.”
Bud said he “has always been interested in history,” but “Gettysburg is the most important to me” because of the legacy this place has helped him bestow on his family and the bond it has built among the generations.
