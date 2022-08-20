Since 1938, when he witnessed President Franklin Roosevelt’s dedication of the Eternal Light Peace Memorial, an Ohio man has returned to the site countless times and instilled a love of history in his family.

Delmer “Bud” Richards, 93, returned to the memorial last week with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Richards said he has returned more than once nearly every year throughout his adult life and has found something new and meaningful every time. Only his military service in Europe during the Korean War era kept him away from Gettysburg.

 

