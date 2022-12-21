A new policy spells out how complaints against Gettysburg borough employees will be handled and how elected officials will be informed and involved.
Council members were unanimous in adopting the four-page Employee Transparency and Accountability Policy during a recent meeting.
Under the policy, the borough manager will lead investigations regarding non-uniformed employees and complaints concerning the police department will proceed according to the existing Personnel Complaints Policy.
If a “complaint is lodged against the Borough Manager, subsequent investigations will be conducted by the Assistant Borough Manager, Borough Human Resources Director, President of Council and Vice President of Council,” according to the policy.
If a “the complaint is lodged against the Chief of Police, subsequent investigations will be conducted by the Mayor, Borough Manager and Human Resources Director,” according to the policy. By state law, the mayor oversees the police department.
“Individuals from the public may make complaints in any form, including in writing, by email, in person or by telephone,” according to the policy.
“Supervisors shall document the receipt of the complaint, ensuring that the nature of the complaint is defined as clearly as possible,” it reads.
The policy also sets forth procedures by which an employee can lodge a complaint, including how to file a complaint about a supervisor.
It requires employees be notified of complaints and requires that a “statement from the employee involved shall be included in any and all reporting to The Mayor, Council President and Vice President. Employees will also be notified in writing as to the final result of any investigations concerning them.”
The council is to have access, within legal limits to “all external or internal complaints submitted to the borough,” including “those which are initiated via civil action.”
“The Mayor, Borough Council President and Borough Council Vice President shall be provided with monthly summaries of all police incidents involving use of force and any external complaints or allegations of employee misconduct received by the borough,” according to the policy.
Once information is reviewed, it is to be “formally submitted to Borough Council and made public” with “appropriate redactions to protect the privacy of the individuals involved.”
The council “may employ an independent investigator to review closed cases involving use of force resulting in serious injury or death.”
“The Borough Council will receive monthly reporting of all new, updated and unresolved complaints, investigations and outcomes/accountability measures from the Borough Manager and the Chief of Police involving complaints filed by persons (including anonymous complaints).” Those officials will “provide timely, written, and detailed responses to inquiries from Borough Council regarding the status of investigations and accountability measures” or face potential disciplinary action.
If evidence points to potential commission of a crime, “the Adams County District Attorney’s Office shall be consulted regarding for the potential need for a criminal investigation.”
The measure’s purposes, it states, are “to provide analysis of problems, issues and causes to ensure that borough policies and practices support human and civil rights and work is being done to reduce or eliminate systemic bias, prevent misconduct, strengthen employee-community relations, and build partnerships that promote trust and understanding between borough employees and the community.”
Council members engaged in no discussion prior to the vote on the policy, which has been under development for months.
In September, council President Wesley Heyser said the proposal was not intended to alter the borough’s management or oversight structure, but instead to make sure elected official won’t find out about “severe” effects after the fact.
“We need to know why we’re being sued all the time,” council Vice President Matt Moon said in September. Several cases filed in recent years have involved the police department.
Issues raised during negotiations of the police department’s latest union contract sparked efforts to develop the boroughwide policy, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
