Salaries for borough council members and the mayor may disappear in McSherrystown.
Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to advertise a proposed ordinance that would eliminate the salaries.
The council may act on the matter during its next meeting, the council’s next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 9, at the borough building, 338 Main St.
The measure would take effect as new terms begin for each office following upcoming elections, borough attorney Justin George said.
The savings would amount to $2,400 in the 2025 budget and rise to $6,400 by 2029, according to the meeting’s agenda.
Originally under consideration was a version including only the council, but Wednesday’s action also included Mayor Kathleen Todt, at her request.
She said she has previously accepted the salary and used part of it to pay for training related to the mayor’s position, and donated the remainder to community organizations.
However, Todt said it is “only right” for her to join with the council.
Neither she nor the council members got involved with the borough “to get rich,” she said.
Also Wednesday, member Joyce Murren said the council’s Public Safety Committee has concerns about Eagle Creek, an approximately 90-home development just outside the borough at Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) and Centennial Road. Conewago Township officials last month gave the project the green light.
Concerns include increased traffic, a crosswalk and sidewalks, she said.
Audience members, including John Messinger, also expressed concerns about Eagle Rock during the meeting’s public-comment period.
After the meeting, Dan Colgan, council president, said the matter will be discussed March 9.
