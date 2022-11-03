After a two-year hiatus, Sunoco is reopening two locations along Pa. Route 116, manager Manan Shah said Wednesday.

Shah confirmed that 12 Deatrick Drive in Cumberland Township just west of Gettysburg Borough and 4910 Fairfield Road in Hamiltonban Township just west of Fairfield Borough are reopening as Sunoco gas stations. Both locations are listed on Sunoco’s official website.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

