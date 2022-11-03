After a two-year hiatus, Sunoco is reopening two locations along Pa. Route 116, manager Manan Shah said Wednesday.
Shah confirmed that 12 Deatrick Drive in Cumberland Township just west of Gettysburg Borough and 4910 Fairfield Road in Hamiltonban Township just west of Fairfield Borough are reopening as Sunoco gas stations. Both locations are listed on Sunoco’s official website.
Both businesses are undergoing what Shah called a “soft opening,” so not all services are available just yet.
“We wanted people to know we are open,” Shah said, which is why they are starting with a “soft opening.”
Shah said they a grand opening is expected in about three months once the food contract comes through at both locations.
While he confirmed Subway will not be returning at the locations, the food contract is with a franchisee that is like Subway, he said.
It will be “a brand-new franchisee for Pennsylvania,” and available at both locations, according to Shah, who noted he was not ready to disclose the name at this time.
A new addition to the locations includes gaming machines for gambling. At the Cumberland Township location, the Pennsylvania Skill machine had games called “Under the Mountain,” “House of Voodoo,” and “Lady Periwinkle’s Curious Contraption.”
Since the Cumberland Township location is larger, Shah said more smoking options will be available there, including vaping and CBD items.
The hours at the locations are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday, according to Shah. After the grand opening with the food franchisee, Shah said the hours will change to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The gas pumps, available 24 hours a day, “are up and running” with regular, premium, plus, and diesel options, according to Shah.
The Cumberland Township location has been open for about 10 days as of Wednesday and the Hamiltonban Township location opened one week from Wednesday, according to Shah.
On Wednesday, the Cumberland Township location had a wide array of snack food like candy, chips, and jerky, as well as household items like toiletries, cleaning products, and bug sprays, and car supplies like jumper cables, tire gauges, and antifreeze among many others.
Cold beverages also were delivered and loaded into the Cumberland Township store on Wednesday.
“Right now, we are still a work in progress,” Shah said.
Following the grand opening of the locations, Shah said they plan to hire additional employees.
In 2020, the pair of Route 116 convenience stores providing Sunoco gas and Subway restaurants closed their doors on Oct. 22, according to the Gettysburg Times archives.
No response was received at the time from corporate headquarters of 7-Eleven, the owner and operator of A-plus/Sunoco stations. An attempt to reach Sunoco for information on Tuesday was unsuccessful.
Shah alleged corporate previously shut down the locations and both locations are now independently owned. He declined to share the name of the current owner.
