It’s time to create your own happily ever after with your dream wedding at Once Upon a Gettysburg Times Wedding Show, which is set for January.
A carriage awaits for couples and their guests to attend the Once Upon a Gettysburg Times Wedding Show, sponsored by Central PA Wedding Shows, on Sunday, Jan. 29 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Red Shed at Hickory Bridge Farm.
For it to be a true Adams County fairytale, the venue for the show is at a new beautiful, rustic barn at Hickory Bridge Farm, 96 Hickory Bridge Road, Orrtanna.
This is the 21st anniversary of the Gettysburg Times holding the wedding showcase, according to Loretta Plitt, Times production manager.
“The last one we had was right before COVID-19 in 2020,” Plitt said. “We’ve missed helping couples plan for their big day, but we are excited to have the show again. From caterers to music, everything you need will be at this show.”
Heather Dino-Laughman, owner of Central PA Wedding Shows and the area’s only all-female award-winning DJ company, HD Entertainment, said she enjoys connecting couples with reputable vendors for their big day.
Central PA Wedding Shows are boutique-styled, venue-based wedding shows that offer prizes and cash for couples tying the knot. HD Entertainment is a full-service special event entertainment company that uses state-of-the-art equipment to add magic to every couple’s special day.
“We have the experience of holding wedding shows in various parts of the state and are excited to partner with the Gettysburg Times,” said Dino-Laughman, who has been a participating vendor at six wedding shows with the newspaper. “We are excited to be a part of this larger show and bring our experience.”
Couples will have an opportunity to build relationships with and meet vendors face-to-face at a one-stop shop at the wedding show, said Dino-Laughman. All vendors will be putting their best foot forward, whether it’s a caterer offering tastings or a bridal boutique displaying wedding gowns, she said.
“We hope to bring some local and national partnerships to the Gettysburg Times Wedding Show in that we have products and services that our couples will need to plan pretty much everything for their dream wedding at their fingertips,” Dino-Laughman said. “I’m definitely excited to be a part of the rebirth of this amazing show.”
Mary Lynn Martin, owner of Hickory Bridge Farm, said she is honored to be the venue for the Once Upon a Gettysburg Times Wedding Show.
“It means a lot to me,” Martin said. “We worked very hard over the last 45 years, and it feels very good to be able to showcase our property at Hickory Bridge Farm.”
Hickory Bridge Farm is a quaint country restaurant and bed and breakfast retreat only nine miles west of Gettysburg, Martin said.
Hospitality holds a special place in Martin’s heart, so she enjoys having the opportunity to share her property with others to create memories, especially those as momentous as someone’s wedding day.
The Red Shed at Hickory Bridge Farm, originally a barn that was converted in a spacious and versatile event hall, is a new venue on the property, according to Martin.
Martin said she aims to create an affordable dream wedding to fit anyone’s budget.
“We want the fairytale wedding to feel that regardless of your background,” Martin said. “I want to cater to anyone’s budget no matter how much money they have. Let’s make a fairytale for all the couples regardless of what their budgets are.”
The Gettysburg Times hosted nearly 50 vendors at the 2020 wedding show, Plitt said.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we have more coming back now,” Plitt added. “I am excited because for so long, people couldn’t go anywhere or do anything during the pandemic. It will be nice to get back to what we enjoy and be there for anyone who is planning a wedding.”
The Once Upon a Gettysburg Times Wedding Show will assist couples in looking forward to the next chapter of their lives and providing the perfect fairytale ending ... “and they lived happily ever after.”
To learn about vendors, prizes, and more, visit the Gettysburg Times website to stay updated as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.