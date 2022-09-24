In response to the public health and economic crises as a result of the pandemic, Adam County commissioners will soon launch a non-repayable grant program known as the Adams Response and Recovery Fund (ARRF).
ARRF, created by the commissioners, is “designed to fund large-scale, high-impact projects in order to maximize the amount of beneficiaries,” said Harlan Lawson, economic development specialist in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
The county set aside $5 million for the program from the $19 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, said Commissioner Marty Qually. “This is the most significant grant program we will see in Adams County in our lifetimes.”
Eligible applicants are municipalities, municipal authorities, economic development organizations, and nonprofit organizations, officials said, noting partnership projects are encouraged. The minimum award amount through ARRF will be $250,000, according to Lawson.
Commissioners voted Wednesday to establish a pre-application period for the ARRF program, which will run Oct. 1-23.
“This will allow potential applicants an opportunity to review and understand the guidelines before submitting applications,” said Sherri Clayton-Williams, director of the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said this “seems like a really smart and efficient way to do business” by giving potential applicants the chance to see what qualifies and doesn’t.
“It is going to save them a lot of work if they don’t qualify and our staff a lot of work,” Phiel said.
This is “a great grant for the community” with the county acting as “the passthrough to get the money out to the community,” said Phiel.
Immediately following the pre-application period, the county will begin accepting applications for the program on Oct. 24 with a deadline of midnight on Nov. 21 “to be considered for funding,” officials said.
The county has until 2024 “to encumber the funds and 2026 to disburse the funds,” said Qually.
“All eligible uses of funds allowed under the State Local Fiscal Recovery Fund will be considered, though the Board of Commissioners have established utility infrastructure improvements and large-scale ($250,000 or more) community development projects as priorities for this program,” according to the program guidelines.
Commissioners are seeking potential applicants with projects that alleviate the effects of the pandemic by “addressing economic harms to households, small businesses, nonprofits, impacted industries, and the public sector,” the guidelines read.
Another ARRF funding priority, established by the commissioners, includes projects investing in water and sewer infrastructure, “making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water and to support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure,” according to the guidelines.
ARRF will operate as a reimbursement program with recipients providing interim funding or financing that will be reimbursed following ARRF compliance, according to the guidelines. Applicants could request up to 10 percent of the grant award be provided up front, but the county has final discretion “to approve or deny this request,” the guidelines read.
