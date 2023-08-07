Penguin Project Honk Jr 2022
Buy Now

Actors with special needs perform in “Honk! JR” as a part of the Penguin Project at Gettysburg Community Theatre in November 2022. (Submitted Photo)

An arts program working with those who have special needs is looking for volunteers.

The Penguin Project at Gettysburg Community Theatre, a program empowering children with special needs through theater, is in need of 10 volunteer peer mentors for its upcoming production of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.