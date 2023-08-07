An arts program working with those who have special needs is looking for volunteers.
The Penguin Project at Gettysburg Community Theatre, a program empowering children with special needs through theater, is in need of 10 volunteer peer mentors for its upcoming production of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”
Meetings are weekly on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., while dress rehearsals are at 6 p.m. from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, with performances on the weekends of Dec. 1 to Dec. 10, according to a press release.
The Penguin Project gets its name from the fact that penguins can’t fly, but can thrive with any other bird in their environment.
““Our penguins may not be able to fly”, said Gettysburg Community Theatre Founding and Executive Director Chad-Alan Carr, “but we see their spirits soar on stage through the love and joy of theater arts.”
Each actor in the Penguin Project at Gettysburg Community Theatre is assigned a peer mentor. So far this year there are 20 actors and only seven peer mentors, Carr said.
“We currently have at least ten spots open for peer mentors ages ten and up without special needs to help make this program work how it was originally designed,” he said.
The actors show strong enthusiasm for the theater, Carr said.
“Many do show a real passion for acting, music, and dance,” he said. “Music can be therapeutic, and dancing is great exercise for a healthy lifestyle. Our young actors with special needs love the attention and are very quick learners as well. Every time I think we may have something too challenging for them, they prove me wrong.”
Chris Watson, of Littlestown, has a daughter, Leah, 21, who has autism. Leah Watson has been involved with the Penguin Project at Gettysburg Community Theatre since 2015.
“I think it was a very important part of Leah’s emergence as she got older,” Chris Watson said. “Theater has been a warm, safe space for so many different types of people.”
The Penguin Project has helped Leah Watson break out of her shell, she said.
“I didn’t know how to deal with shyness and theater helped me,” she said. “It helped me gain confidence and helped with my anxiety.”
Leah is excited to perform in “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”
“When I was a little girl I used to watch that movie over again and again,” she said.
Anyone ages 10 and over can volunteer to be a peer mentor, and Chris Watson encourages all who can to volunteer.
“We’re in critical need of getting more mentors,” he said. “I encourage any kiddos 10 and up, and their parents, to give it a try. I defy them not to have a positive experience.”
Becoming a peer mentor leads to lasting connections, Chris Watson said.
“It’s a great experience, not just for the performers, but for the peer mentors that buddy up with them and help them through it,” Chris Watson said. “There’s been so many positive friendships that have developed. There’ve been one or two kids that started as peer mentors that ended up going to school to work with people with special needs.”
Tickets for “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” are $15 for advance online sales $20 in-person for any seats that are left, on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.
