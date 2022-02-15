A single-vehicle crash snarled traffic Monday morning on York Road (U.S. Route 30) about 1.5 miles east of U.S. Route 15.
A van “flipped onto its driver side and slid” in the westbound lane at Moose Road in Straban Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A man at the scene told police he cut the windshield and helped the driver to exit the vehicle before emergency responders arrived.
Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services transported the driver, Shawn Darrah, 52, of Lancaster, to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital after the 8:03 a.m. crash, said police.
The westbound 2018 Dodge Caravan struck an embankment and traffic sign before flipping, police said..
