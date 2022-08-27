Orrtanna resident Lynne Bishop wants her children, who died of drug overdoses, to be remembered for who they were, not who they were as addicts.
Bishop lost her daughter, Brooke Fiorentino, to a heroin overdose Feb. 24, 2015, in York County, and her son, Daniel Fiorentino, to a fentanyl overdose on April 30 of this year in Lebanon County.
“I am just heartbroken, and I will never be the same ever,” Bishop said.
Brooke, a Gettysburg Area High School graduate, was 26 years old, and Daniel, who graduated from Fairfield Area High School, was 38, she said.
As a member of the Adams County Overdose Awareness Taskforce, Bishop continues to push for greater addiction awareness. On Aug. 31, the International Overdose Awareness Day Fourth Annual Memorial Walk starts at 6 p.m. at the Adams County Courthouse and ends at the Gettysburg Area Recreation Park. The event, sponsored by the Overdose Awareness Taskforce, will be held rain or shine.
Bishop, who plans to attend the event, noted how it is “therapeutic for people who have lost someone to addiction.”
“It’s also important to raise awareness,” Bishop said. “We need to erase the stigma behind it.”
At the end of the walk, there will be a vigil and speeches, officials said at the Adams County commissioners’ meeting Wednesday. Commissioners presented a proclamation recognizing Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day.
After recently losing her son, Bishop often thinks about the 4-year-old and 2-year-old he left behind.
“I am so heartbroken for them. He loved his boys. They were his everything,” Bishop said. “He never wanted to leave his boys. Hopefully, he is their guardian angel now.”
Daniel was in active addiction for at least two years and started as the result of back pain, which caused him to rely on pain medication, said Bishop.
He switched to fentanyl, which is “the highest level of pain medication you can get,” Bishop said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, pharmaceutical fentanyl is “50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.”
“However, most recent cases of fentanyl-related harm, overdose, and death in the U.S. are linked to illegally made fentanyl,” the website reads. “It is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product—with or without the user’s knowledge—to increase its euphoric effects.”
In 2021, Adams County saw 17 overdose deaths, 14 of which involved heroin and fentanyl, according to Adams County Coroner Pat Felix. The county had 20 fatal overdoses in 2020 with 13 of those involving heroin and fentanyl, Felix said.
By comparison, the county saw nine fatal overdoses in 2015, which nearly doubled during the ensuing six years, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
“Our country is not doing enough,” Bishop said, noting she believes mental illness and addiction are connected.
Bishop said her daughter Alyssa, who was inseparable from her twin sister Brooke, is now without her brother, Daniel.
Addiction affects people from all walks of life, she said.
Her children were “outgoing, everyday kids growing up,” and “well-loved,” Bishop said.
“Addiction does not discriminate at all,” she said.
If anyone who has lost a loved one would like to share a photo during the Aug. 31 memorial walk event or is interested in more information, contact Lisa Lindsey at acsaprevention@cfygettysburg.com or call 717-338-0300, ext. 109.
