Exchange students usually travel to another country, but four new Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) graduates are involved in a program intended to help them understand their fellow Americans.
The American Exchange Project (AEP) offers recent high school graduates a one-week fully-funded trip to a community “completely different from the one in which they grew up,” AEP Relations Manager Olivia Segal told the Gettysburg Borough Council Monday.
The council meeting was among activities Kennedy Plagman of Sioux Falls, S.D., is sharing this week with four Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) grads who are preparing for AEP stays this summer across the nation.
“It’s been a great experience so far, and I can’t wait for the rest of the week,” Plagman said.
Gettysburg is “so different” from Plagman’s home area, she said. Especially striking to the new graduate of Roosevelt High School are highways lined with trees, as opposed to the treeless vistas of the Great Plains, where “you can see miles away,” she said.
Experiences planned this week for Plagman and GAHS graduates Elliot Walker, Maddy Gaydon, Kelia Cervantes and Skye Shelleman focused on history and the modern community.
“There’s so much to learn about Adams County beyond the Civil War,” said GAHS chemistry teacher Christine Bechtel, who called herself the group’s “constant companion.”
A visit to Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. near Biglerville revealed the importance of the orchard industry in Adams County, while Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gabel and Main Street Gettysburg President Jill Sellers offered perspectives, Bechtel said. Main Street is the borough’s nonprofit economic development branch.
Visits to the Gettysburg National Military Park, the Shriver House Museum in Gettysburg, and other sites focused on history, while a hike on the Appalachian Trail and a camping trip showcased the area’s natural beauty, Bechtel said.
The activities, including “being a tourist in their own town,” gave the GAHS grads a broader awareness of their own community, Bechtel said.
“I’m super thankful and enthusiastic about being part of this program,” said Gaydon, who plans an AEP visit to Hingham, Mass., near Boston.
It will be “a great opportunity to meet new people and see new things,” she said.
Walker will head the opposite direction to Palo Alto, Calif. Cervantes is heading to Indianapolis, Ind. Shelleman is bound for Nashville, Tenn. Shelleman’s family is hosting Plagman, whose week here began last Saturday, Bechtel said.
The AEP program is offering new experiences to students and renewed energy for Bechtel, the 25-year-veteran teacher said.
During Bechtel’s own high school years, her family hosted a German exchange student, and that student’s family hosted Bechtel in return.
The experience resulted in a lifelong link. “We attended each other’s weddings” and remain in touch, Bechtel said.
Similar connections are the goal of AEP, through which Bechtel received 14 hours of training to prepare for this week, she said.
Making “connections with people you wouldn’t normally have met” is AEP’s goal, Bechtel said.
Helping young Americans from divergent backgrounds gain “a deeper understanding of one another” can help heal the nation’s current divisiveness and restore civil discourse, Bechtel said.
“We hope the fertile soil of Adams County will help nourish this program,” Segal told the council.
Information about AEP, now in its second year of operation, is at americanexchangeproject.org.
