Supervisors felt the pressure of a new land development project during their March 6 meeting when Pine Tree Road resident Robert Niner questioned a subdivision plan for 200 Beaver Run Road.
The plan for owners Randell and Lois Brougher calls for a parcel of 270 acres to be subdivided into one lot of about 11 acres and another of some 3 acres, leaving a third parcel of 256 acres.
Niner questioned whether the township had followed rules stated in Chapter 117 of its code, and he raised issues of the speed of its consideration and the lack of drawings available to for his viewing.
Niner said he had attended the Feb. 22, planning commission meeting and wanted to know when preliminary plans were submitted. He claimed, “this is the first that anyone had heard of it.” He went on to claim “the board even commented that night that it was the first that they were hearing about it.”
Through email requests following the meeting, township Office Manager Robin Crushong wrote “the Brougher plans were first submitted to the township on December 29, 2022.” She also verified the plans are on display in the township offices unless in use by the supervisors or planning commission members during their meetings. A copy of two review letters from William Hill dated Jan. 24 and March 3, obtained from the township, demonstrate the owner addressed comments and some of the conditions stated by Hill, citing a Jan. 31, version of the plan. Remaining conditions include how to handle non-conformance of existing buildings and sewerage plan recommendations.
Niner also claimed he saw new markings at the subdivision site.
“When I was driving down Beaver Run Road on Saturday March 4, 2023, I noticed fresh new paint markings on the road and new property markers” in place, he charged. He demanded to know how “survey markings would be up before this board meeting.”
Niner further claimed one of the design engineers, “Erik Vranich or Bob Sharrah’ told him the development was “for solar panels.”
Supervisor Alan Zepp countered, saying “I understand the confusion, but we were not out of order” when the planning commission considered the subdivision plan.
The supervisors shared their copy of the plan for Niner to view. Zepp noted the planning commission worked through the plan and “approved it with conditions” that must yet be met. Zepp and Supervisor Fred Kammerer were unanimous in granting conditional approval. Supervisor chair Tony Sanders was not present.
Zepp and Kammerer also granted conditional approval for a preliminary subdivision plan for Kortney Meadows, a “cluster residential development containing 151 single family residential lots” between Old Harrisburg and Hunterstown roads, according to Crushong.
Zepp cited “considerable time spent” by the planning commission, saying the waivers and exceptions requested by the developer are “trying to improve open space” in the plan. Speaking in favor of approval, he added “there could be a higher density than they are proposing.”
The two supervisors also authorized distribution of $30,842 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) to four organizations that benefit the population of the township: Adams Rescue Mission, the YWCA; the Adams County Office for Aging and South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP). Each will receive $7,710.
The approval of signs for a segment of the 9/11 Trail traversing the township, part of a bicycle and hiking trail connecting the sites of September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Site 93 in Shanksville, Pa., was tabled at Kammerer’s request. Zepp cited disagreements with planners from outside Straban choosing the route, saying “maybe there are better roads” citing the heavy truck traffic on Granite Station Road as one example of general questions about the route.
In other business, supervisors:
— Requested Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) conduct a traffic safety study of the intersection of state Route 394 and Old Harrisburg Road, noting multiple wrecks there in recent months.
— Reduced financial security by $100,000 for Weaver Body Shop, recognizing the completion of stormwater facilities, sidewalk and tree planting.
— Authorized opening bidding for planned summer road maintenance.
Supervisors meet next April 3.
