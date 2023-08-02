Sinnett
Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett held a press conference at the Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg Barracks Tuesday regarding the Adams County Children and Youth Services investigation. The photo next to Sinnett is Iris Mummert, a 15-month-old who died May 31, 2020. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

Two current and one former Adams County Children and Youth Services (ACCYS) employees are accused of failing in their duty of care to a 15-month-old who died, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.

The three defendants were charged with felony counts Tuesday, Sinnett said.

