Two current and one former Adams County Children and Youth Services (ACCYS) employees are accused of failing in their duty of care to a 15-month-old who died, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
The three defendants were charged with felony counts Tuesday, Sinnett said.
A statewide grand jury conducted an investigation based on allegations that ACCYS employees “violated the Pennsylvania Crimes Code when they minimized and ignored multiple concerns” expressed by foster parents and various service providers about the victim’s mother and her ability to safely care for her children, Sinnett said in a press conference Tuesday at the Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg Barracks.
Steven Murphy, 63, of Dillsburg, Clarissa Kiessling, 44, of Hanover, and Sherri DePasqua, 46, of Dillsburg, were charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children, first-degree felonies, said Sinnett.
The charge is “ordinarily” a first-degree misdemeanor, but is graded as a first-degree felony if an ongoing course of conduct is displayed, the victim is under 6 years old, and death or serious bodily injury “is either caused or risked,” according to Sinnett.
The investigating grand jury found the three defendants were allegedly “directly or indirectly involved” with the victim’s case through their ACCYS roles and recommended they face the endangering the welfare of children charges, according to the presentment.
Murphy was an ACCYS caseworker, while Kiessling was a supervisor of Murphy and DePasqua, assistant administrator of ACCYS, according to officials.
Adams County commissioners approved Murphy’s separation from employment effective July 14 at their July 12 meeting. “Pending the outcome of criminal proceedings,” Kiessling and DePasqua “have been placed on administrative leave,” according to a county press release issued Tuesday.
“We ask the public to keep in mind that these staff members are entitled to a presumption of innocence and that a grand jury does not necessarily see exculpatory evidence or hear the other side of the story during its deliberations,” Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said in the release.
County officials indicated they respect “the judicial process and will withhold judgement until all of the facts have been developed in open court, and both sides have been heard,” the release reads.
Felisha Lynn Ellis, now 29, formerly of Gardners, was accused of causing the death of her daughter, Iris, in 2020 after allegedly telling authorities she “shook the baby repeatedly,” according to a state police news release.
Ellis pleaded guilty to murder of the third degree in October 2021 and was sentenced to serve 12 to 30 years in state prison, according to a criminal docket.
“As a result of that homicide investigation and prosecution, it became apparent that several serious failures occurred at the supervision and reunification process of this case,” Sinnett charged. “Iris’s murder was very likely avoidable had Adams County Children and Youth Services not violated the duty of care they had to Iris and her older sister.”
Ellis called 9-1-1 about 8:50 a.m. May 29, 2020, saying “she dropped her daughter” who “was not breathing,” according to the release.
Iris “was flown to Hershey Medical Center” where doctors said, she “had numerous, very specific injuries that were not consistent with a simple fall,” the release reads.
“When interviewed, Ellis told us that she only got custody of her children back in February,” according to state police.
Iris died May 31, 2020 “from the injuries that she sustained,” according to the release.
Sinnett pointed out Iris’s injuries, including bruising to multiple areas, a right frontal skull fracture, brain bleeds, and retinal detachment in her left eye, among others, from being “violently shaken.”
Sinnett said he contacted the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and requested to use the resources of the statewide investigating grand jury.
Grand jury presentment
The affidavits of probable cause filed against the three defendants simply refer to the presentment by the 49th statewide investigating grand jury.
A foster parent and service providers working with ACCYS shared “concerns of Ellis’s behavior and the safety of the children to these employees,” according to the presentment.
“They simply dismissed the concerns out-of-hand, failed to conduct any follow-up investigation, or minimized the concerns during court proceedings, with ACCYS ultimately recommending that the children be returned to Ellis” and Cody Mummert, Iris’s biological father, the presentment reads.
Born at 27 weeks, Iris had “the presence of cocaine, opiates, and THC in her system,” which resulted in a general protective services referral, according to the presentment.
ACCYS started an investigation, obtaining “emergency protective custody” of Iris on Feb. 12, 2019, the presentment reads.
After Ellis failed to follow a separate safety plan for her other daughter, ACCYS took over “legal and physical custody of the children on February 28, 2019,” according to the presentment.
The children were placed with foster parents, including one who had been previously employed as a Dauphin County Children and Youth Services caseworker, the presentment reads.
The former caseworker had interactions with Ellis during visitations and appointments for the children, so she allegedly shared “repeated concerns” to Murphy, Kiessling, and/or DePasqua “through email, in-person meetings, and submission of documents,” the presentment reads.
The foster parent noted Ellis’s “perceived limited cognitive functioning, anxiety, possible domestic abuse, an inability to manage both children at the same time without assistance, difficulty in maintaining a schedule of visits and appointments, frequently missed or tardy appearances at medical appointments” for Iris, according to the presentment.
The foster parent alleged “that on most occasions, ACCYS either failed to respond to her expressed concerns or was dismissive of them,” the presentment reads.
The grand jury also heard testimony from service providers who allegedly shared concerns about Ellis prior to the family’s reunification, the presentment reads.
On May 21, 2020, ACCYS received a general protective services referral from ChildLine indicating that Ellis was allegedly at a party with the children and Mummert on May 16, 2020, according to the presentment.
The report indicated Ellis allegedly “became intoxicated” and “belligerent” before vomiting and passing out after “drinking moonshine or a clear alcohol,” the presentment reads.
A caseworker working after-hours responded to Ellis’s residence on May 21, 2020, but did not find any alcohol during the unannounced visit, according to the presentment.
Ellis allegedly denied the allegations from the report and the children seemed safe, so she was not drug-tested at the visit, the presentment reads.
In listing “several action items to be taken in response to the referral,” DePasqua allegedly did not request “an immediate random drug screen of Ellis” or direct Kiessling or Murphy “to report the referral or the May 16, 2020 incident to the court at the review hearing scheduled to occur on May 22, 2020,” according to the presentment.
The three defendants attended the review hearing and allegedly “failed to advise the court” of the ChildLine referral as well as “request the court to order an immediate random drug/alcohol screening for Ellis,” the presentment reads.
“As a result, the children remained in the physical custody of Ellis and Mummert after the hearing, with legal custody retrained by ACCYS,” according to the presentment.
Just seven days later, Ellis “intentionally and maliciously shook and inflicted multiple blunt force trauma injuries” to Iris, according to the presentment.
County, DHS respond
Iris’s family had received support services through ACCYS, while her sibling was involved in dependency proceedings in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas before Iris’s death, according to the county release.
“The board was deeply saddened by the death of this child, when it was learned that she had passed away from injuries sustained at the hands of her mother,” the county’s release reads.
ACCYS has two “core tenets,” which “are the protection of children and the provision of resources to families in need of support services,” according to the county release.
“In this instance, the agency delivered support services to the biological mother and father during the time that the couple’s minor children were placed in foster care, during the dependency court proceedings, and at the time of court ordered reunification,” the county’s release reads.
Brandon Cwalina, press secretary at the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), noted how safety is the department’s “top priority and DHS is committed to being a partner to county offices of children and youth services that play an essential role in this work every day.”
“All licensed county agencies must comply with regulations, and DHS will work with Adams County to support their child welfare workforce and ensure the agency is operating within the law to provide Adams County families and children with the support and protection they need,” Cwalina said.
Taking allegations of abuse seriously, DHS “will continue to work with county leadership, Adams County Children and Youth Services, law enforcement, and medical providers to ensure that we are working together to protect children from abuse,” according to Cwalina.
Murphy, Kiessling, and DePasqua are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Aug. 9 at 2 p.m., according to their magisterial dockets.
The three defendants remain out of Adams County Prison on $25,000 unsecured bail, their dockets read. Unsecured means no cash had to be posted, but the accused would be liable for the full amount if they were to violate bail conditions or fail to appear in court.
“I can say definitively this investigation is not over,” Sinnett said, noting that there are “several facets” of the investigation.
Any additional charges uncovered from the investigation “that are warranted” will be filed, according to Sinnett.
