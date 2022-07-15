An area man, charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl, was freed on $10,000 unsecured bail last week, according to a magisterial docket.
Demetrius Camden Smith, 22, whose address is listed as Mechanicsburg, but with ties to the Gettysburg area according to court documents, faces felony charges of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault of someone under 16, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors, in addition to misdemeanor charges of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault of a person under 16, according to a magisterial court docket. The offense date for these charges is listed as May 16, 2021.
Smith is additionally charged with felony corruption of minors and misdemeanor selling/furnishing liquor to a minor with an offense date of Sept. 1, 2021, according to another magisterial docket. Specifics about this alleged incident were not immediately available at press time.
Smith was preliminarily arraigned in both cases on July 8 before Magisterial District Judge Tony Little, according to the dockets.
On the morning of Nov. 16, 2021, West Manheim Township Police Department Officer Mason Moyer is alleged to have “made contact” with Smith who was “in the rear of a car with the juvenile” female in a parking lot at Codorus State Park, with Moyer subsequently informing Adams County Children and Youth Services who contacted Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), according to the affidavit of probable cause filed July 7 by PSP Trooper Justin Horan.
“While out speaking with the two of them,” Smith is alleged to have admitted to Moyer the juvenile “was his girlfriend and the two had sexual intercourse at his residence twice previously,” according to the affidavit. Smith is also alleged to have told the girl he was 16 years old, when he was actually 21, according to the affidavit.
The girl allegedly told Moyer she had known Smith for about five months, according to the affidavit.
Later that same day, the girl’s mother contacted West Manheim Township Police Department claiming the girl “admitted” she and Smith had intercourse in the vehicle before police arrived, according to the affidavit.
The next day, Nov. 17, 2021, state police spoke with the mother, according to the affidavit. “I confirmed the information and she added (the female juvenile) admitted to sexual intercourse at Smith’s residence three or more times,” Horan wrote in the affidavit.
During a forensic interview at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center on Nov. 29, 2021, the girl is alleged to have said she was “dating” Smith “on and off for 5 or 6 months,” according to the affidavit. The juvenile claimed she did not know Smith was 21 years old until the encounter with police at Codorus State Park, according to the affidavit.
The girl alleged she and Smith had intercourse in the car at Codorus Park, according to the affidavit.
The girl alleged she and Smith also engaged in intercourse at a Lake Heritage, Mount Pleasant Township, residence, the first time “in the basement” and other times “upstairs in his room,” according to the affidavit.
The female juvenile was under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged incidents, according to the criminal complaint.
Smith is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 20 at 10:15 a.m., according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.