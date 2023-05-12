The Bermudian Springs eagle emblem has spread its wings in the middle school courtyard.
On Tuesday, the Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) community came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new paved courtyard that Hanover Architectural Products developed and installed in the shape of the school’s mascot, an eagle, at the middle school. Hanover Architectural Products donated the pavers and labor to the district, officials said.
The seventh and eighth grade band played “Pictures at an Exhibition” arranged by Michael Sweeney and “Egyptique” by William Owens, while fifth and sixth grade choral students performed “Africa” arranged by Roger Emerson and “The Water is Wide” arranged by Andy Beck.
“This was the hope,” said district Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss. “You are the first kids ever to have a concert in this school outside.”
The courtyard, completed in the fall, was an idea that blossomed out of a visioning exercise when designing the approximately $33 million middle school project, according to Hotchkiss.
Separately, students and staff met to prioritize items they wanted to see in the project, which ultimately resulted in the same vision, a strong desire for an outdoor educational space, Hotchkiss said.
“That was something that rose to the top,” Hotchkiss said.
But the pandemic hit when the new middle school project went out to bid, causing the costs to “skyrocket,” so the courtyard was not something the district could “feasibly afford,” according to Hotchkiss.
Hotchkiss took a chance and sent a long email sharing the district’s story to Hanover Architectural Products in October 2020, which prompted the courtyard project.
Kevin Repasky, president at Hanover Architectural Products, said this was one of the largest designs they have done. In the past, Repasky said they have done other shapes and logos but not on this scale.
“I love seeing the community and kids come together,” Repasky said. “This is something positive that came out of the COVID experience.”
Alex Huntington, a computer-aided designer at Hanover Architectural Products, brought the vision to life with his eagle eye and creative design. From concept to completion, Huntington said the project took about two years.
The project hit close to home for Huntington since he is a 2014 Bermudian Springs graduate.
Huntington said the best part is seeing the space being used by students, whether it’s a concert or eating lunch.
District officials presented Repasky and Huntington with a framed aerial image of the eagle including signed messages from students. Most of the handwritten messages showed how grateful students were to have a new outdoor educational space.
The district raised more than $30,000 from local businesses and organizations to cover the cost of installation. AquaPhoenix Scientific, a water quality testing company, donated $20,000; Lobar Construction donated $5,000; and ELA Group Inc., a landscape architecture and planning company, donated $2,500, among others, Hotchkiss said.
