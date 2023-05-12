The Bermudian Springs eagle emblem has spread its wings in the middle school courtyard.

On Tuesday, the Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) community came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new paved courtyard that Hanover Architectural Products developed and installed in the shape of the school’s mascot, an eagle, at the middle school. Hanover Architectural Products donated the pavers and labor to the district, officials said.

