Aidan Kissner
Buy Now

Kissner

The creek running behind Biglerville High School now has an official name, thanks to a student who worked his way through federal red tape.

Senior Aidan Kissner, who completed the extensive requirements of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, chose “Kitty Payne Creek” to honor a woman kidnapped from Adams County by “slave catchers.”

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.