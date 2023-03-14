The creek running behind Biglerville High School now has an official name, thanks to a student who worked his way through federal red tape.
Senior Aidan Kissner, who completed the extensive requirements of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, chose “Kitty Payne Creek” to honor a woman kidnapped from Adams County by “slave catchers.”
Payne was born enslaved on a Virginia plantation in 1816, gained her freedom on her owner’s death, and moved here, Kissner said.
But her former owner’s nephew sent men who captured her and returned her and her family to Virginia, where, in a rare victory for an enslaved person, she managed to win her freedom back in court, after which she returned to Adams County and lived until 1851.
Kissner said he first heard the “really positive story” in middle school from history teacher Chris Berger.
The name’s goal is to “protect the stream environmentally” by “showing it is part of the community” so it will “have the buffer of community pride,” Kissner said.
He took on the task in conjunction with a seminar in BHS’s gifted program and a student leadership program of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, he said.
The creek begins outside Biglerville, runs behind the high and middle school building on Biglerville Road, passes under the nearby Knouse Foods plant, and eventually joins Conewago Creek, which is a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay, Kissner said.
To gain approval for the name, Kissner said he “had to collect lots of information” including GPS coordinates and evidence of local support, including a letter from the Adams County Historical Society. He also met with Biglerville borough officials.
The approval process took from February 2021 to January this year, he said.
The process was a “test of his patience,” BHS Principal Beth Graham said during a recent Upper Adams School Board meeting, during which Kissner reported on his work.
Kissner is to communicate with maintenance personnel about how the district and community can help the creek, Graham said.
After Kissner described playing at the creek as a young child, school board member Gerald Walmer shared similar recollections of examining crayfish in the creek.
“Even before you could walk you were playing in the creek,” Kissner’s father, Steve Kissner, said after Aidan’s presentation. They and Aidan’s mom, Emily, live near the school.
After graduation, Aidan plans to study civil engineering at York College.
