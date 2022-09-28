Local explosives experts provided potentially lifesaving training last week as the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association (PSCA) convened its annual conference near Gettysburg.
Attendees got a chance to try on a bomb suit as Tripwire Operations Manager Joshua Mills spoke about improvised homemade explosive formations.
Tripwire, located on Baltimore Pike near U.S. Route 15 and in Florida, provides explosive materials training to first responders, law enforcement professionals, and military personnel in the United States and internationally, according to Mills.
Instruction showcased the effects explosives can have on the body and their implications for determining the cause of death, such as differentiating between trauma from blunt force or a fragmentation, according to Mills.
Proper handling of materials and other safety measures are critical as coroners are called to many different types of death investigations, Mills said.
Adams County Coroner Pat Felix said bringing in Tripwire was beneficial for PSCA members, since incidents with homemade devices are appearing more frequently in the news.
“A lot of people hear about it,” Mills said of explosives. “It’s not real until it is in front of them.”
Tripwire President Ryan Morris defined energetic explosive materials and addressed explosives safety, how to recognize and identify energetic materials, and human response to blast injury.
Coroners need to be cognizant when entering death scenes, even if only routine medical causes are expected, PSCA President and Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said.
Lynn has encountered clandestine labs in his jurisdiction, he said.
Drugs that may be dangerous even to touch are now disguised as Skittles or M&Ms, according to Lynn.
“You think it’s candy, but it’s really not,” Lynn said. “It’s usually fentanyl-related drugs they are putting out now.”
The annual conference, held last Monday through Friday at the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel in Straban Township, offered continuing education courses that keep PSCA members up to date with new trends and legislation, said Lynn.
Chartered in 1939, the PSCA, made up of elected and appointed coroners, appointed medical examiners, deputies and investigators, and supports the agency’s constituents “by being a voice to the issues presented in each and every county” of the state, according to its website.
This was the second time PSCA has hosted its conference in Gettysburg, with 49 of 67 counties from across the state represented, said Felix.
“It’s more than we have seen at a conference in a long time,” Felix said.
The conference also offers members a chance to network with one another and learn how different counties operate, according to Felix.
Other courses focused on death investigations resulting from transportation accidents, the role of forensic pathology examinations after transportation mishaps, and the fatality analysis reporting system, according to PSCA’s website.
“It brings business to the area and the hotel,” Felix said, noting that the best part is “getting people together.”
