The approach to a bridge on Updyke Road was “severely damaged” Wednesday by heavy rains, Mount Joy Township Supervisor John Gormont said.
The bridge’s structure appeared to be unscathed, but pavement on the Germany Township side of the bridge received “a significant amount of damage,” rendering it impassable, Gormont said Thursday during a supervisors’ meeting.
