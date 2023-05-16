The Eisenhower Drive Extension project is “in the very early stages of final design” with construction expected to start in late 2025, according to officals.
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the project earlier this year, said Ben Singer, the project manager for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
This means the FHWA “determined that the Eisenhower Drive Extension Project will have no significant impact to the human environment,” the document reads.
Responses received during the public comment period of Jan. 24 to March 10, 2022, were “reviewed and addressed,” according to the project’s website. A joint public hearing was held by PennDOT District 8-0 and FHWA, “in cooperation with the United States Army Corps of Engineers” on Feb. 23, 2022, according to the website.
The project calls for extending and widening Eisenhower Drive from High Street in Hanover to west of McSherrystown, including a bridge over the CSX railway tracks, and constructing roundabouts at key intersections.
“Construction is slated to begin in late 2025 or early 2026, but there are still a lot of hurdles and work that needs to be done to meet this date,” Singer said.
Last year, PennDOT projected the beginning of construction for fall 2024.
Some of the work entails acquiring rights-of-way to construct the project and permitting for structures and the overall project, according to Singer.
“The bridge over the CSX railroad will require railroad coordination which takes a lot of time because it’s a new crossing and there are extra steps that need to be completed to get approval from the railroad,” Singer said.
The $49 million project has been proposed as a solution to rush hour traffic congestion west of Hanover, which PennDOT’s analysis concluded also results in a high number of wrecks.
“The primary purpose of the project is to facilitate safe and efficient travel within the project area to meet both the current and future transportation needs of the area,” the FONSI document reads. “Anticipated transportation improvements will reduce congestion and accommodate planned growth throughout this portion of the region, including a reduction in impacts of truck and commuter traffic within the project area.”
The project’s website showed a secondary purpose “to provide a modern roadway that promotes and enhances multi-use alternatives, such as bicycling and walking, within and surrounding the study area.”
For over 20 years, the project has been under discussion due to Hanover Area Transportation Planning identifying the need for a major east-west artery to expedite traffic flow.
