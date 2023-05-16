The Eisenhower Drive Extension project is “in the very early stages of final design” with construction expected to start in late 2025, according to officals.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the project earlier this year, said Ben Singer, the project manager for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

