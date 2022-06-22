Local attorney Bob McQuaide has dedicated more than 40 years of his life serving as solicitor at Gettysburg and Upper Adams school districts.
McQuaide, who retires July 1 from the practice of law, attended his last Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) meeting Monday. His last school board meeting at Upper Adams School District (UASD) was Tuesday.
“I believe that a functioning democracy requires an educated electorate, so it is natural for me to be supportive of public education,” McQuaide said. “I have been proud to represent these important institutions.”
As a school solicitor, McQuaide has been responsible for providing legal advice on diverse areas ranging from employment, student, or contract matters to construction, tax assessment, and collection issues.
McQuaide has also appeared “as an advocate in court representing the district’s interests.”
On Monday, GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin thanked McQuaide for his decades of service to the district.
“Forty-plus years is a significant amount of time in any role,” Perrin said. “I certainly appreciate the guidance over the five years I have been here, and certainly, the district has benefitted from your guidance over the years that you have been involved with the district.”
At the meeting, McQuaide said serving the district “really has been an honor.”
UASD School Board President Tom Wilson has worked with McQuaide for six-and-a-half years.
“Without reservation, I can say that Bob has always provided solid legal advice on the various situations school districts find themselves in from time to time,” Wilson said.
When UASD closed and sold Bendersville Elementary School, no one in administration or on the school board “had any idea how to go about that,” Wilson said.
“Bob very calmly laid out the process and guided us through,” Wilson said. “Everything went just as he predicted.”
In 1975, McQuaide started his legal career as an associate with Swope and Frazee. When he started at the firm, one of the senior partners was the solicitor for both GASD and UASD.
“He had me do legal work for each and gradually handed them off to me,” said McQuaide who started his own firm, McQuaide Law Office, in 1999.
In 2018, McQuaide merged his practice with Barley Snyder and has practiced as full-time counsel with that firm.
Throughout his legal career, McQuaide said he has handled “real estate transactions, wills, trusts, and estate administration,” in addition to school law. Early in his career, McQuaide also “actively litigated a variety of court matters both before a jury and before a judge.”
For more than a decade, McQuaide previously served as general counsel for Gettysburg College. He also served as special counsel numerous times for about 15 school districts in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties sharing his expertise on a wide range of issues.
While McQuaide does not have specific plans for retirement, he and his wife will spend time with their grandchildren here and in Florida.
“I will most miss working with administrators and board members, many of whom I have called friends over the years,” McQuaide said.
Both GASD and UASD boards recently approved Stock and Leader as their new district legal counsel, following McQuaide’s departure.
