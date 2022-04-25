A tradition is continuing in the Borough of York Springs with the municipality’s council recently agreeing to donate funds to the local fire department.
As a result of a unanimous vote during the five-member panel’s regularly-scheduled April 19 business meeting, the borough intends to contribute $8,000 to the York Springs Fire Department, located at 312 Main St.
“For a small borough, it’s a lot of money,” said York Springs Borough Councilman Jamie Griffie.
The borough budgeted $8,000 for a donation in 2022, but the sum has been customarily divided equally, with half going to the fire department, and the remaining portion going towards ambulance services.
However, officials noted that Pinnacle is now handling ambulance responsibilities. Therefore, the fire department is receiving twice the allotment it has garnered in previous years.
“They do a good job and it’s important to recognize the service they provide to the community,” said council President Bob Megonnell.
York Springs Councilman Doug Deibler noted that a new county radio system is being implemented, so municipalities should expect to hear burgeoning monetary appeals for fire and emergency services. He also serves as York Springs’ liaison to the Adams County Council of Governments.
“Everyone is asking for more, the small departments are scraping together for it,” said Deibler.
Council Vice President Sally Vance suggested utilizing the municipality’s share of American Rescue Plan dollars for these types of donations.
Federal rescue plan funding must be utilized by 2024 for the first round of money that was allocated to local governments. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, metropolitan cities and local governments to support response efforts, offset revenue losses, and address economic challenges.
The town has about $40,000 in its federal rescue plan account.
Borough officials have contemplated devoting the funds toward recompensing staff, or as a donation for Griest Memorial Community Park, which straddles the boundaries of the borough and neighboring Latimore Township.
