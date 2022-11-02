Welcome Center concept

A conceptual rendering shows how the proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center at 340 Baltimore St. might look. (Submitted image)

The Gettysburg Nature Alliance donated $25,000 to Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) for the proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center, a $1.4 million public-facility project in the historic downtown area, which would provide visitor information, public restrooms and more.

The grant will be applied toward matching funds for grants to alleviate the burden on borough taxpayers, according to an MSG news release.

 

