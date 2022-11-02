The Gettysburg Nature Alliance donated $25,000 to Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) for the proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center, a $1.4 million public-facility project in the historic downtown area, which would provide visitor information, public restrooms and more.
The grant will be applied toward matching funds for grants to alleviate the burden on borough taxpayers, according to an MSG news release.
The Nature Alliance’s generosity brings the total funds raised this year to $87,000 for the center, which would replace a house at 340 Baltimore St. that was donated to the borough for the purpose.
The centrally located project will create greater accessibility and walkability throughout the historic district. Plans include new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant facilities, according to the release.
Also, it is to provide where visitors can gain directions and information about tourism, local events, transportation, volunteer opportunities, and more.
“Gettysburg desperately needs an information outlet and public restrooms downtown. The Nature Alliance’s donation has created serious momentum, and we are so excited about the growing interest in this project,” said Main Street President Jill Sellers.
“We are proud to be part of such a vibrant community of residents and visitors,” said Dru Anne Neil, Gettysburg Nature Alliance president. “We believe the Welcome Center project will enhance resident and visitor experiences and will provide much-needed information and convenience in the heart of historic downtown.”
MSG was founded in 1984 as a non-profit organization.
It acts as the borough’s economic development arm. Its mission is to work with community partners for the historic preservation, economic revitalization, and overall enhancement of Gettysburg.
Accomplishments include a 10-year interpretive plan for historic preservation in the borough, which resulted in more than $55 million of downtown projects.
They included the $7.5 million Steinwehr Avenue Revitalization Project, resulting in 29 new businesses in a five-year period that offered new jobs, additional ADA improvements and a safer and more beautiful neighborhood with updated infrastructure; the Main Street CARES Program that helped businesses reopen during the pandemic by providing free toolkits with handmade masks; latex gloves; homemade sanitizer; informational posters and social-distancing floor stickers to over 140 businesses; the Baltimore Street Project and the Gettysburg Welcome Center, which are both currently under consideration for federal funding. Information is at www.mainstreetgettysburg.org
The non-profit Gettysburg Nature Alliance educates about and preserves Gettysburg’s habitat and heritage and operates the Gettysburg Heritage Center in the historic Steinwehr Avenue neighborhood of downtown Gettysburg.
It also operates a learning center near historic Sachs Bridge near Gettysburg.
The Nature Alliance produces real-world impact on the education about and preservation of the nation’s collective natural and historic resources, according to the release.
The Heritage Center is a source for books, author appearances and other events. Information is at www.gettysburgnature.org.
