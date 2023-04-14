Biglerville Borough and Butler Township joined the list of local communities banning burning due to dry conditions, according to information posted Friday morning on the Biglerville Hose & Truck Co. #1 Facebook page.
Formal burn bans were in place as of Thursday in Franklin, Hamiltonban, Highland, Liberty, and Menallen townships, and the Borough of Fairfield.
Fire danger was “very high” Friday in Adams and surrounding counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Danger across the entire state was rated very high or high.
Very high means “Volatile conditions. Wildfires start easily and spread rapidly with increased intensity. Fires are very difficult to control. Outdoor burning should not occur,” according to the DNCR website.
“Debris burning is the leading cause of Pennsylvania wildfires,” according to the website.
“A careless person burning trash or yard waste can be responsible for causing wildfires that burn thousands of acres of valuable Pennsylvania forests. These fires most frequently start in someone’s backyard and travel through dead grass and leaves into bordering woodlands,” according to the website.
The Adams County Department of Emergency Management (ACDES) recommends no open burning be conducted during a high fire danger warning. Multiple municipalities have placed burn bans in effect in Adams County.
“Please check with your local township or borough office BEFORE doing any open burning,” according to information posted on the department’s Facebook page.
Rainfall forecast this weekend will not be enough to end the danger as conditions are among the driest in years, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said.
“Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly,” according to a special weather statement issued Thursday for Adams and other counties by the National Weather Service at State College.
Local volunteers have responded to numerous wildfires in recent days. For example, five fire companies were dispatched at 3:50 p.m. Thursday to a fire along U.S. Route 15 north of the Hunterstown exit in Straban Township, according to ACDES. Emergency radio traffic indicated a vehicle fire spread into nearby woods. The emergency call was complete at 6:04 p.m., according to ACDES.
