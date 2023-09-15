After being confronted by a passer-by, an Orrtanna man is accused of choking a woman in Straban Township.
Dennis Tokar, 30, was charged with one felony count each of strangulation and kidnapping, a misdemeanor count of simple assault, and a summary count of harassment, according to a magisterial docket.
He was confined at Adams County Prison unable to post cash bail of $25,000, according to the docket.
A call to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) alleged a physical altercation was in progress in a grassy area next to Dairy Queen, 915 York Road (U.S. Route 30) about 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, according to an affidavit of probable caused filed by PSP Trooper Brandon Witherite.
Witherite met the caller in the business’s parking lot, where she told police she was eastbound on York when she saw a man “push and strike” a woman after “chasing” her, according to the affidavit.
The caller told police “she turned her vehicle around to intervene,” and when she “confronted” the man, he allegedly “fled the scene back to the Quality Inn where he got into a separate vehicle and left,” according to the affidavit. The hotel is nearby at 871 York Road.
Witherite spoke with the alleged victim and “observed a fresh bruise to her neck, fresh cuts to her right wrist, red neck, and fresh cut to her left knee,” according to the affidavit.
The woman told Witherite she was staying with Tokar and three children at the hotel, where she told him she wanted to take the youngsters to a park “because it was a nice day,” but Tokar allegedly “did not want her to leave but she tried to anyways,” according to the affidavit.
She claimed Tokar “got agitated” and allegedly “put her into a chokehold while in the parking lot” and “eventually let go as they were in public,” according to the affidavit.
While allegedly “in the chokehold,” the woman claimed “it felt as if she was about to lose consciousness then he let her go,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed Tokar “grabbed her at the base of her head and shoved her face into the passenger seat as she screamed for help,” according to the affidavit.
She alleged he “continued to hold her face down against the seat and began driving away from the scene with her incapacitated inside the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed he was “driving away with her against her will,” according to the affidavit.
As the vehicle approached Route 30, the woman claimed “she was able to push the gear shifter to stop the vehicle and turned the key off,” at which point Tokar allegedly “let go of her and she exited the vehicle and began running toward Dairy Queen,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed “Tokar then exited the vehicle and began chasing her around and ‘throwing her around,’” until the caller arrived and allegedly “confronted Tokar,” according to the affidavit.
The portion of the state kidnapping law specified in the docket refers to an alleged intention to “to inflict bodily injury on or to terrorize” another person.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 20, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.