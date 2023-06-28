A friend’s call for help led a local businessman to take his defense and military expertise overseas to support Ukraine during Russia’s invasion.
Lance Zaal, owner of Brickhouse Inn and founder of Civil War Ghosts in Gettysburg, is on his fourth trip to the Ukraine war zone supporting men he trained and others he crossed paths with along the way.
A United States Marine Corps veteran, Zaal returned to Ukraine on June 6 and plans to stay the rest of the month.
“I feel what I have done in Ukraine has been more impactful than anything I did when I was in the military and my deployments to Iraq,” said Zaal. “To me, it’s important to leave a positive mark in this world. This is my way of using what I learned in the military to have a positive impact.”
Zaal served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2002 to 2006 with two deployments to Iraq and one to Cuba.
Zaal said he was inspired to help when his Ukrainian friend from business school, Ivan, asked for gear and support at the start of the conflict last year.
“This was right after the invasion happened,” Zaal said. “I decided not to wait on anyone else. I decided to go myself.”
His first trip to the Ukraine was in April 2022, where he trained 80 civilians and supplied body armor vests, first aid kits, night vision optics, and other supplies to an elite Ukrainian Spetsnaz group known as Alpha GRU.
Since then, Zaal has traveled to Kharkiv to Donbas and Zaporizhzhia in other trips, continuing to support civilians with drones, thermal and night vision optics, and equipment for secure communications, among other supplies. His subsequent trips to the war zone were in July 2022 and November 2022 before his most recent venture.
“Each time I come it is different,” Zaal said. “The conflict changes. My role changes. I look to find new ways to help. I want to do more.”
During one trip, Zaal met a helicopter pilot who later was awarded Ukraine’s highest honor, Hero of Ukraine, by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zaal supported that unit with critical supplies, he said.
“I met with him again on this trip,” Zaal said, noting he had more supplies to give.
Zaal has spent $250,000 to date and has been seeking donations through Ghosts of Liberty, a private organization he established for individuals to support Ukraine’s efforts.
With his military background and experience in the defense industry, Zaal wanted to provide resources to those “defending their right to exist from a bigger nation trying to destroy them.”
What is happening in Ukraine “is absolutely evil,” he said.
Multiple news outlets reported Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of lives on both sides.
“The men I trained were good people and not fighters; they are photographers, real estate investors, doctors, dentists, and artists – all who rose to the occasion,” Zaal said. “Some have been killed, others captured, and many others wounded. Their death and pain both saddens and angers me. It’s easy for me to give money, when they are forced to fight for their lives and loved ones.”
For more information about Ghosts of Liberty, visit ghostsofliberty.com. The Brickhouse Inn is located at 452 Baltimore St.
