Gas and coffee are hard to find in Huntington Township.
Even though there are no convenience stores located in the rural municipality, the township intends to update its zoning ordinance to accommodate that type of economic development in the future.
According to officials, there is renewed interest in a property neighboring the state Route 94 and U.S. Route 15 interchange. In fact, Huntington officials have cited recent exploratory outreach from Wawa and dollar-brand retail.
While no land development plans have been submitted, Huntington Zoning Officer Gus Fridenvalds said during the township’s monthly business meeting that inquiries are nothing new. A previous codification error with the township’s zoning ordinance necessitated convenience store regulations being revisited.
“We decided to take a comprehensive look at everything,” Fridenvalds said regarding the review, which included the planning commission.
A public hearing on the proposed zoning changes is scheduled immediately before the township’s regularly scheduled business meeting next month, on Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m.
Supervisor Chair Paul Guise said the public hearing is required by law to update the zoning ordinance.
Over the past few months, a working group designated by the township crafted a proposed ordinance, which includes provisions for buffer zones, green space, fuel pumps, automated car washes, lighting and, among other rules, outdoor displays.
Supervisors will also consider revisions to the stormwater management code during next month’s special meeting.
In other business June 8, Guise made a motion requiring “all outside agenda items” be in the “hands of the secretary five business days” before a supervisors’ meeting.
The days and hours approaching a monthly business meeting are often hectic, with last minute requests stalling the preparation of an official agenda, he said.
When asked by the public to clarify what he meant by “outside” items, Guise replied “anything other than what” Secretary Patricia Davis routinely places on the agenda.
In response, Supervisor Mark Leer suggested documenting Guise’s motion in the form of a resolution, so the policy is adhered to by future boards and staff.
Guise concurred, and the resolution was adopted unanimously.
From the audience, local resident Marie DiGangi questioned the veracity of the minutes from the board’s April business meeting, specifically regarding the closure of Rolling Road.
A pair of supervisors made the decision to close the road during a Saturday in March, coinciding with a farm equipment auction at a privately-owned property. Debate ensued during this month’s meeting over the specific locations where barricades and signs were posted.
No official action was taken.
From the audience, DiGangi’s sister Antoinette Boyer asked about the amount of taxpayer dollars expended to close Rolling Road.
Guise said he did not know while another speaker inferred DiGangi likely had the information as a result of a previous right-to-know request.
“I realize there is a lot of nepotism here, but I don’t share everything with my sister,” quipped Boyer.
Also from the audience, a male who declined to provide his name claiming to be a resident and taxpayer, asked how much the township is “paying in lawyer fees” for various right-to-know and Sunshine Act requests filed by DiGangi.
Township Attorney Todd A. King said he could not “tell him off the top of my head” and encouraged the audience member to file a right-to-know request himself, to obtain the information.
Burn ban includes fireworks
Like other local municipalities, Huntington supervisors implemented a burning ban effective June 8, until further notice.
Supervisor Vice Chairman Jeff King made a case for implementing the ban, followed by a unanimous vote from the three-member board.
The ban includes fireworks and outside burning, although barrels covered with screens are an exception.
