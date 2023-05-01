Gettysburg Civil War Round Table meets at ACHS
James Hessler was the guest speaker during the meeting of the Gettysburg Civil War Round Table Thursday. He talked about George Custer during his presentation. This was the first meeting of the group at its new home, the Adams County Historical Society facility. The group will meet at the ACHS the fourth Thursday of each month September through May. During the summer months, the round table meets at various locations on the battlefield. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

More than a hundred people filled the newly-opened Adams County Historical Society Events Center Thursday evening, April 28, for the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg’s first meeting in what will be the group’s new home.

At least that many more people joined the gathering remotely on a livestream as acclaimed author, historian and podcaster James Hessler delivered an extremely well-received address, “From Gettysburg to Little Bighorn: The Rise, Fall, and Misconceptions of George Armstrong Custer.”

