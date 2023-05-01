More than a hundred people filled the newly-opened Adams County Historical Society Events Center Thursday evening, April 28, for the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg’s first meeting in what will be the group’s new home.
At least that many more people joined the gathering remotely on a livestream as acclaimed author, historian and podcaster James Hessler delivered an extremely well-received address, “From Gettysburg to Little Bighorn: The Rise, Fall, and Misconceptions of George Armstrong Custer.”
Opening the meeting was Round Table President Bruce Davis, decked out in a crew-neck T-shirt said to have been purchased earlier that day at the new facility’s book store.
Davis told listeners the group’s move to the new facility was particularly appropriate because, when the round table was founded in 1957, it seemed to have operated as the Civil War arm of the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS).
Davis spoke particularly of the long-standing friendship of Gettysburg legends Col. Jacob M. Sheads, who taught history at the high school for 35 years, fondly called “Mr. Gettysburg,” and Dr. Charles H. Glatfelter, dean of Gettysburg College, chair of the history department, author of a two-volume history of the school and a national leader in the Lutheran Church.
Most pertinent to this evening, Sheads, who coined the phrase, “The nation was born in Philadelphia, but was saved at Gettysburg,” had been among the original organizers of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg and a quarter century earlier, then just two years out of college, had served as secretary of the fledging county historical society.
Glatlfelter, who served as director of the ACHS through most of the second half of the 20th century, counted Sheads as a “pillar” of county history. The partnership was never more evident than in the year of the round table’s founding, 1957.
As remembered by Linda Seamon, long time member of both organizations, there had been serious discussion about razing the “Old Dorm” at the Lutheran Seminary. “Progress” had already claimed many Civil War-era buildings; in this instance, “Dr. G” (Seamon’s term), Sheads and their respective organizations took the lead in saying “No,” which counted as a turning point in Adams County historical preservation.
Following the opening remarks, Davis introduced the current director of the ACHS, Andrew Dalton, who receives much well-deserved credit for the new building on Biglerville Road. Dalton, whose youth is evidence that history is alive and well in the coming generations of America, offered a warm welcome to the group and spoke of the three-year journey leading to the opening of the new facility.
Previously, the ACHS was located in “very old structures that were falling apart on the seminary campus,” with over “a million items in stored away crates and in attics and in closets,” Dalton said. These treasures have now been moved to this new 25,000-square-foot facility with ample space for research and display, making it a “dream come true.”
James Hessler, attired in a black shirt and bright red scarf, appropriate to his subject, Custer, who is remembered as the most flamboyant of Civil War-era Union soldiers, addressed the gathering from the podium.
The presentation opened with two images from film: Errol Flynn in the 1941 classic, “They Died With Their Boots On,” presenting Custer as “really a super-hero, almost,” and the Arthur Penn “Little Big Man,” released in 1971, where Custer is a “raving megalomaniac,” reveling as his men are being slaughtered.
The first film had been made on the eve of Pearl Harbor; the second in the age of Vietnam, illustrating Hessler’s point: “As American society has changed, our view of him has radically changed.” The presentation can be viewed in full on the Round Table website, cwrtgettysburg.org.
Hessler was introduced by the group’s newly-elected vice president, his wife Michele. As Davis noted, the 1957 organizational meeting had been held in April, making this month’s meeting the group’s 66th anniversary.
Elections have been held every April since, this year’s slate inclues: Davis, president; Michele Hessler, vice president; Dave Diner, treasurer; Veronica Brestensky, recording secretary; Linda Seamon, membership secretary; at-large members, Roger Heller, Lynn Heller, Rip Engle, Abbie Hoffman, and new to the 2023 board, Ted Hirt and Jamie Umstattd.
Adams County native Roger Heller, who has been deeply involved in both the round table and ACHS, expressed his gratitude for the new meeting space.
“It sits on the battlefield, so it couldn’t be more appropriate for us,” he said.
Heller urged every person in Adams County to visit the museum. Davis following up, inviting people to join the round table, directing those who may be interested to visit the web site, cwrtgettysburg.org.
