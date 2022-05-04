Four local residents were charged with felony strangulation in recent separate incidents.
Three men and one woman, Eric Bull, Michael Ohler, Matthew Carlson and Kori Litz, were each charged with strangulation, along with various other counts, according to a magisterial dockets.
‘Screaming for help’
People were “screaming for help” in the backyard of a residence on Oxford Road in Straban Township when Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brandon Black arrived after being were dispatched at 10:48 a.m. Saturday, according to the affidavit of probable cause he filed.
Black ran to the backyard and saw Eric Bull, 36, of New Oxford, getting into a vehicle, but Bull got out when he saw the trooper and began walking toward the house, according to the affidavit.
“I gave him commands to stop but he wouldn’t. I eventually grabbed his arms and detained him until additional units could arrive,” Black wrote in the affidavit.
Trooper Cody Mack arrived and spoke with a woman with “swelling and bruising” on her face, according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed Bull threw her on a bed during an argument in the house, possibly causing her head to hit the wall, then “got on top of her with his hands around her throat,” and “told her that he was going to kill her,” according to the affidavit.
She claimed his hands were around her throat for “about a minute,” according to the affidavit.
Bull said the woman “had grabbed his arm, so he put his hands around her neck to make her stop,” according to the affidavit.
In addition to strangulation, Bull was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and terroristic threats, and two summary counts of harassment, according to the affidavit.
Bull was held at Adams County Prison (ACP) Saturday, but released Tuesday after a bondsman posted $25,000 in cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
‘Audible slap’
Threats and “an audible slap” were allegedly heard by police in an audio recording before Michael Ohler, 34, of Hanover, was taken into custody, according to another affidavit of probable cause filed by Black.
After a woman called police about 12:09 p.m., Black and Trooper Bradley Fornwalt went to a residence on Huff Road in Berwick Township. There, according to Black’s affidavit, he spoke with a woman and “could clearly see red marks on her neck consistent with people that have been grabbed around the neck.”
The woman claimed Ohler held her by the neck for about 10 seconds, leaving her unable to breathe as she tried to yell for him to stop, according to the affidavit. She also claimed he slapped her face and punched her in the ribs, according to the affidavit.
In the recording, after the slap, the woman pleaded with Ohler to stop striking another person, to which Ohler allegedly responded by threatening to kill occupants of the house, according to the affidavit. Bruising was visible on the face of the other person, who claimed Ohler had slapped and punched his face, according to the affidavit.
The woman also claimed Ohler “was hitting himself in the face” and allegedly told her “it was so that he could tell the police that she had hit him,” according to the affidavit.
Ohler, who was arrested at the residence, said there had been an argument, but “denied that there was any physical contact,” according to the affidavit.
In addition to strangulation, Ohler was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, and two summary counts of harassment, according to the docket.
Ohler was confined in ACP Friday and released Tuesday after a bondsman posted $25,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Ambulance called
A boy claimed he was unable to breathe several times and “did black out at one point” after Matthew Carlson, 31, of McSherrystown, allegedly “put both hands around” his neck, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by McSherrystown Police Department Officer Charles Stuart.
Stuart and Eastern Adams Regional Police Department Office Joseph David were called to a Ridge Avenue residence at 11:24 a.m. on April 22, according to the affidavit.
The alleged victim claimed during an argument Carlson “had choked him with two hands, had him in a headlock and pinned on the floor,” according to the affidavit.
“Distinct markings” were visible on the boy’s neck, along with blood on one cheek, “what appeared to be a bloody lip,” and marks on his abdomen and knees, according to the affidavit.
Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services personnel transported the boy to UPMC Hanover Hospital for evaluation, according to the affidavit.
In addition to strangulation, Carlson was also charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment, according to the docket.
Confined in ACP April 23, Carlson remained there as of Tuesday, unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Waving at cars for help
A witness claimed Kori Litz, 30, of Littlestown, appeared to “hold the face or mouth” of another woman and held her “over the front porch railing by her head” before allegedly choking her “by placing her entire arm” around the woman’s neck, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Littlestown Police Department Officer Alexander Columbis.
The alleged victim “was seen waving her arms towards passing cars in an attempt to get someone to stop and help,” according to the affidavit.
Columbis was dispatched about 6:36 p.m. on April 21 after a disturbance was reported in the 400 block of East King Street, according to the affidavit.
In the 300 block, he saw and spoke with Litz, who allegedly had “fresh blood” on her hands and scratch marks on her face, according to the affidavit. Litz claimed she had punched walls at the residence, according to the affidavit.
As another officer checked on the other woman, Litz allegedly refused to answer further questions and “began to walk away from me,” according to the affidavit.
Columbis handcuffed Litz, at which point she allegedly made herself “dead weight,” forcing him to hold her upright until he eased her to the ground, where she allegedly began to “flail about,” according to the affidavit.
Columbis called the other officer for assistance placing Litz in his patrol car, during which process she allegedly “did begin to bite down on my right hand. I was able to retrieve my hand before she caused any injuries,” according to the affidavit.
At the residence, Columbis saw blood on the alleged victim’s face, neck, and clothing as well as a cut to her lip, a knee injury, and “markings on her neck consistent with being choked,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed Litz had been acting unusually before she allegedly “threw her outside onto the porch,” choked her until she could not breathe, and kicked her several times in the face, according to the affidavit.
In addition to strangulation, Litz was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and resisting arrest, according to the docket.
Litz, who was jailed on April 22, remained at ACP Tuesday, unable to post $10,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
