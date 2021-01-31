Authorities including the Adams County Coroner were dispatched Sunday morning to a location in Hampton.
An “odor of gas” was reported, according to United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine.
The 8:33 a.m. dispatch was to Fawn Avenue near Antler Lane, according to ACDES' 911 Live Incident Status web page.
“An active police investigation” was under way on Fawn Drive in Reading Township, state police tweeted at 12:27 p.m.
“There is no threat to the public at this time,” according to the tweet, which also said an update would be made available later.
The location is about a half-mile southeast of the intersection of Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94) and Hunterstown-Hampton Road (Pa. Route 394), about four miles southwest of East Berlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.