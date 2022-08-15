Carroll Valley Borough Council Tuesday discussed a lot swap with property owners looking to establish an access point around Friends Creek Trail.
The property owners and full-time Friends Creek Trail residents, Michael Capone and Mary Jo Vincent, are looking to swap an adjacent lot with the borough in order to provide an access point in the event of ford flooding.
“We want to be able to get in and out of our property,” Capone said.
The only way in and out of the couple’s Friends Creek Trail property is not a bridge, but a concrete ford across the creek, which is prone to flooding.
The couple purchased the property in October 2019 and didn’t realize until January 2020 how the creek could wash out.
“Now it’s happening more frequently to us…. We have no other way to get out when it rises and are stuck basically,” Vincent said.
The applicants have been working for the past two year to find an alternate route and considered the borough’s lot adjacent to their property a perfect access point, she said. Swapping the lots would provide the property owners an alternate access point to their property in the event of flooding of Friends Creek Road, Capone said. The area has been completely inaccessible multiple times a year including holidays and times of medical emergency when the ford is washed out.
“You can’t control when it happens,” Capone said.
“We’re just trying to enjoy our property and find a solution that in events we can’t exit or get in our property,” he said.
The potential lot swap involves a .54 acre tract owned by Capone and Vincent at 66 Ranch Trail and the Carroll Valley .64 acre lot at 82 Tom’s Creek Trail.
Appraisal review found both parcels to be of equal value, about $4,000.
The access point is not intended to be a major roadway, merely a way for the property owners to access the residence at times when the creek floods, Capone said.
Other than renovating their current home, Capone said as property owners the two had no intention of building additional houses or taking down trees unless necessary to protect the environment.
“The last thing I want to do is become some kind of builder, that is not my intention. My intention is a safe way in and out. That’s it,” he said.
Public comment and letters addressed to the borough wanted council to deny the lot swap, claiming concerns for the surrounding area and potential damage to existing bridges and roads.
Residents mentioned marked trees on the 556 Friends Creek Trail property, claiming concerns the site will be logged.
Capone said he loves his property, calling the accusations of “clear cutting the mountain” from fellow residents “absurd” and was “disappointed” over the accusations.
A forester suggested removal of some trees due to age months ago, according to Capone.
“But I had no idea they were going to mark trees,” he said, noting the two did not desire to log their current property or the potential swapped property.
“I don’t need to timber that property,” he said.
The bridge at Toms Creek Trail caved in years ago due to heavy machinery and not only did it take time to repair, but it was costly, 58 Toms Creek Trail resident Steve Semiatin claimed.
Semiatin said all area residents will be stuck should anything happen to the current bridge.
Melanie Simpson of Two Lower Trail, an adjacent property owner, did not see the lot swap as a benefit to the borough, citing a decrease of surrounding property value, destruction of the ecosystem, and worries it would increase traffic.
Simpson questioned why the couple didn’t realize the possibility of flooding before purchasing the property.
Friends Creek is nearly dry in August, said Capone.
The potential access point on and off the property would not be a road and would affect a miniscule number of people, notably Capone, Vincent, and guests, and only in times of creek flooding, he said.
“If I have the lot, the expense is on me, not on any resident of Carroll Valley,” he said.
The council asked borough staff and Solicitor Zachary Rice to collaborate, defining options and conditions appropriate in the event of moving forward with a lot swap.
More information is expected at the council’s Sept. 13 meeting and comments for consideration pertaining to the potential lot swap can be emailed to Borough Manager David Hazlett at manager@carrollvalley.org.
