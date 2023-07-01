An Adams County judge found a man guilty in a child case during a bench trial Friday in Adams County Court.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner declared Jason Staub, 35, of Lewisberry, guilty of criminal solicitation of rape of a child, a first-degree felony following the non-jury trial.
“It was an appropriate verdict given the testimony and the audio recording presented,” said Adams County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Reuter, who handled the case. “The goal was to get justice for the child, and that justice was done.”
The prosecution presented testimony from the victim’s mother and Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Christopher Pasquale, as well as the audio recording, said Reuter.
As a result of the ruling, Staub will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), also known as Megan’s Law, Reuter said.
On Feb. 7, 2022, the victim’s mother spoke with the Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg Barracks, about a prior conversation she had with Staub, where they shared “their sexual fantasies,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Pasquale.
The victim’s mother recorded the phone conversation with Staub and turned the audio over to the police, according to the affidavit.
In the recording, Staub shared details of fantasies involving a 2-year-old child, the affidavit reads.
In an interview with police on May 4, 2022, Staub denied “expressing any sexual desires or fantasies” about the child to the victim’s mother, according to the affidavit.
“The district attorney’s office wants to hold people accountable for committing crimes against children,” Reuter said.
Staub’s sentencing was set for Sept. 18, according to Reuter. He remains in Adams County Prison, according to a criminal docket.
