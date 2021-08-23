SURVIVOR — Donna Kime, a cancer survivor, was the keynote speaker at the annual Adams County American Cancer Society Relay For Life fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Oakside Park in Biglerville, where she displayed several medallions received over the years for her participation in the event with the Benders Church Shepherds Relay Team.
Relay for Life, an annual American Cancer Society of Adams County event, was held Saturday, Aug. 21, at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville.
Although participation was low compared to past years, there was no lack of enthusiasm for the fundraiser celebrating and supporting the lives of cancer survivors, as well as to remember family and friends who lost their battle with the disease that affects so many.
Before moving to Gettysburg in 2015, Tom Fontana was the editor of the Carbondale News for more than 20 years. He covers Biglerville Borough, Conewago Valley School District, Littlestown Borough and Franklin Township for the Gettysburg Times.
